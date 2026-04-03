Horror Killing In Delhi? Girl Smothered To Death Over Love Affair, Police Foil Burial Attempt

New Delhi: A young girl in Delhi's Hari Nagar was allegedly killed by her family members for being in a love affair with a boy. According to sources, the teenager, whose life was cut short by a fatal dispute over a romantic relationship, was allegedly smothered to death within her own home. The horror of the brutal act was about to be concealed forever under the cover of a midnight burial, when the timely arrival of the police foiled the attempt.

The police sources stated that, acting on a critical, eleventh-hour tip-off, the Delhi Police team intercepted a group of people at a local cemetery just as they were preparing to consign the girl’s remains. The rapid intervention prevented the perpetrators from bypassing legal proceedings and forensic scrutiny, ensuring that a crime intended to stay hidden within the family was brought into the light of justice.

A senior police official of the Delhi Police stated that the police received a PCR call at around 2 pm on Wednesday, stating that the girl's body was being taken for burial. The police team immediately rushed to the spot and halted the burial process. During the inquiry, it was found that the girl's family members were opposed to her relationship with the boy, who was the caller's relative.

“On 01.04.2026, a PCR call was received at about 2 PM, wherein it was alleged that a girl had been killed by her family members and her body was being taken for burial. The caller alleged that the girl was in love with his cousin. A Police team immediately rushed to the spot. Upon reaching the location, it was found that the dead body of a girl was in the process of being taken for burial... However, upon receiving a PCR call, the burial process was halted," the police official stated.

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Further, the post-mortem report revealed that the cause of death was smothering, and a case of murder has been registered at Hari Nagar Police Station. The police are investigating the matter and questioning the family members and relatives to ascertain the sequence of events and the exact role of the culprits.

The recent incident spotlights the brutal reality of horror killings in India, where families take the law into their own hands and kill their loved ones for bringing shame to the family. In the present case, it was found that the girl's family allegedly opposed her relationship with the boy, and when she refused to end it, they resorted to violence.

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The police are investigating the matter and have registered a case of murder. The Crime Team and FSL Team were called to the spot to collect the evidence. The police are questioning the family members and relatives and gathering evidence. "We are investigating the matter and gathering evidence. The accused will be brought to justice soon," said a police official.