Hostile Drone Discovered Near Amarnath Yatra Base Camp, Bomb Disposal Squad Rushed To Site

Jammu: A hostile drone was discovered near the Amarnath Yatra base camp in Jammu, prompting an immediate response from the security forces. The drone was recovered on the banks of the Jammu Tawi river, and a police team was immediately dispatched to the spot. The area has been cordoned off, and a bomb disposal squad has been called in to investigate the matter.

The Amarnath Yatra base camp, located at Bhagwati Nagar in Jammu, serves as the primary departure point for pilgrims embarking on the 32-day journey to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in the Himalayas. In the wake of terror threats, security forces have been put on high alert to ensure the safety of the pilgrims. The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Jammu and Kashmir Police have been working together to provide foolproof security arrangements for the yatra.

The discovery of the hostile drone has raised concerns about the security of the Amarnath Yatra, which is scheduled to begin on July 3.

In recent years, the yatra has been targeted by terrorists, resulting in significant loss of life. In 2000, over 30 people were killed, and 60 were wounded in an attack on the Amarnath base camp. Similar attacks occurred in 2001 and 2002, resulting in the deaths of 13 and 11 pilgrims, respectively. More recently, a terror attack in Pahalgam in April 2025 killed at least 26 people, mostly tourists.

To ensure the safety of the pilgrims, the security grid in and around the Amarnath Yatra base camp is being augmented with additional measures. Watchtowers and dedicated check posts are being installed to keep a close watch on any suspicious activity.

Furthermore, the police and paramilitary troops will be deployed round the clock to prevent any untoward incidents. Additionally, advanced surveillance equipment, including drones and metal detectors, will also be used to enhance security.