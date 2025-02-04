Hours Ahead of HM's J&K Security Review, MHA Appoints New IG BSF Jammu

New Delhi: Amid heightened terror activities in Jammu region, Ministry of Home Affairs has ordered the appointment of 2006-batch IPS officer Shashank Anand as the new Inspector General (IG) of the Border Security Force (BSF) for the Jammu Frontier. Anand, who previously served as Deputy Inspector General (DIG) in the BSF's Punjab Frontier, has been promoted following his empanelment for IG-level positions at the Centre this year.

IPS Anand succeeds IG D.K. Boora, who has been transferred to the BSF headquarters after leading the Jammu Frontier for approximately four years. The Jammu Frontier of the BSF is responsible for guarding a 198-kilometer stretch of the International Border (IB), extending from Kathua to Akhnoor.

The appointment comes hours before the High-level security review of Jammu and Kashmir situation by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Sources informed Republic World that Home Minister Amit Shah will be chairing a high-level security review meeting today at his North Block office in New Delhi, focusing on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. "This is the first security assessment of the region in 2025. J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, along with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Home Secretary Govind Mohan, senior Army officers, and heads of paramilitary forces and intelligence agencies. Additionally, Director General of J&K Police Nalin Prabhat, Inspector General of Police (IG) Jammu Zone Bhim Sen Tuti, and IG Kashmir Zone VK Birdi have arrived in New Delhi to attend the meeting. The agenda is expected to include discussions on the security roadmap for 2025, addressing recent terror incidents, and strategies to strengthen counter-terrorism operations in the Union Territory," sources added.