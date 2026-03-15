Hours Before Bengal Poll Dates Announcement, CM Mamata Announces Major DA & Honorarium Boost For Priests, Muezzins

New Delhi: Just hours before the Election Commission of India is set to release the schedule for the 2026 Assembly polls, West Bengal Mamata Banerjee announced a hike in monthly stipends for West Bengal's priests and muezzins.

The move comes as five regions, including Bengal and Puducherry, prepare for the official start of the election cycle.

This move was timed to precede the mandatory Model Code of Conduct (MCC), a set of restrictive guidelines that takes effect the moment the Election Commission formally declares the voting dates.

Notably, the Election Commission of India,headed by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar alongside Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, is set to announce the schedule for the upcoming assembly elections in five poll-bound states ( Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry) later today, with a press conference expected to take place at 4 pm.

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Taking to X, Mamata Banerjee said the state government has decided to increase the monthly honorarium given to priests (purohits) and muezzins by Rs 500.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo posted, "I am pleased to announce an increase of Rs 500 in the monthly honorariums extended to our purohits and muezzins, whose service sustains the spiritual and social life of our communities."

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With the revision, the monthly payment for both groups will increase to Rs 2,000.

She added, “At the same time, all fresh applications that have been duly submitted by purohits and muezzins have also been approved by the State Government.”

The post further read, “We take pride in nurturing an environment where every community and every tradition is valued and strengthened. Our endeavour remains to ensure that the custodians of our rich spiritual heritage receive the recognition and support they deserve.”

Hike in DA

In a pre-poll blitz, Bengal CM has also announced Dearness Allowance or DA for thousands of state government employees.

In a post on X, she said, “I am happy to announce that our Ma-Mati-Manush government has delivered on its promise to all its employees and pensioners, and to lakhs of teachers and non-teaching staff of our educational institutions, as well as employees/ pensioners of our other grant-in-aid instititions like panchayats, municipal bodies, other local bodies etc.”

TMC chief further added, “They will start receiving their ROPA 2009 DA arrears from March 2026 onwards as per the modalities detailed out in the Notifications issued by our Finance Department.”

These measures were finalized just before the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct.