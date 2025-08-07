'House Robbed, Police Inaction': Woman CRPF Soldier Pleads for Justice, Breaks Down On Camera

Narayanapuram: A woman soldier of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), currently posted in Jammu and Kashmir, broke down in a viral video while accusing the Tamil Nadu police of failing to act on her complaint about a robbery at her residence in June this year.

The jawan, identified as Kalavathi, 32, from Narayanapuram village near Vellore, alleged that thieves stole 15 sovereigns of gold jewellery, ₹50,000 in cash, and a silk saree from her home near Katpadi. The items were reportedly saved for her wedding.

In the video, Kalavathi tearfully narrated her ordeal, "We lost everything we had saved for my marriage. Despite multiple complaints, the police have done nothing." The footage, widely shared on social media, has triggered outrage over alleged police negligence.

BJP Leader Annamalai Slams DMK Government

BJP's Tamil Nadu chief K. Annamalai shared the video on X, targeting Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and the ruling DMK.

"A CRPF jawan from Tamil Nadu, serving with honour at our nation’s borders in J&K, is forced to take to social media on police inaction on the case of jewellery theft from her residence near Katpadi in June this year," the post on X read.



He added, "What kind of governance forces a woman in uniform to beg for justice online while wearing the nation's flag on her shoulder? This is not just lawlessness, it’s the DMK’s model of governance, where criminals roam free and the protectors of our nation plead for help. Wake up, Thiru M.K. Stalin."

Police Response: FIR Filed, Probe Ongoing

The Vellore District Police issued a clarification, stating that an FIR was registered on June 25 under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Investigators collected fingerprint samples, CCTV footage, and tower dump data to track suspects’ call records.