How 300 Women Rebuilt The Bhuj Airstrip In Less Than Three Days In 1971 Indo-Pak War

Updated May 26th 2025, 18:23 IST
Bhuj: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met 21 courageous women out of the 300 who had rebuilt an Indian Air Force (IAF) airstrip in just three days during the 1971 India-Pakistan war, at a public gathering in Bhuj, Gujarat.
During the 1971 India-Pakistan war, a squadron of Pakistani Air Force Sabre jets dropped nearly 14 bombs on an Indian Air Force runway in Bhuj, Kachchh, on December 8.
The attack severely damaged the airstrip, restricting the takeoff of Indian fighter jets.
In response, the Indian Air Force requested the Border Security Force to rebuild the airstrip, but time and labour constraints posed significant challenges.
Recognising the gravity of the situation, 300 women from nearby villages, driven by patriotism, stepped forward and took on the daunting challenge of rebuilding the runway in just 72 hours.
