What Happened, How Air India Ahmedabad-London Plane Crashed: 10 Shocking Details Of Doomed AI-171 Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner

Ahmedabad: An Air India flight bound for London with 242 passengers onboard crashed into a residential area in Ahmedabad moment after it took off from the Sardar Vallahbhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday. Out of the 242 passengers, 169 were Indians, 53 British, 7 Portuguese, and 1 Canadian nationals. Ahmedabad Police Commissioner GS Malik in a statement earlier today said that there appears to be no survivors in the plane crash incident, however, one of the passengers who was seated on 11A, identified as a British national, miraculously survived the plane crash. Among those onboard the ill-fated flight was also former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani who died in the tragic plane crash.

The Air India AI-171 plane was a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner which crashed just moments after its take off from the Ahmedabad international airport. The plane crashed in the residential area into a compound that was housing a medical college.

At the time of the plane crash which crashed into a doctor's hostel, several people were having their food. Devastating visuals have surfaced showing the extent of the damage caused to the medical college building.

Among the many ill-fated passengers who lost their lives in the tragic Air India plane crash include former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, and actor Vikrant Massey's uncle’s son. The actor's uncle’s son was present on the flight as the first officer, he informed in a post on social media.

A woman passenger, who was scheduled to board the Air India flight AI-171 but somehow missed it, while speaking to Republic said that she was shivering after getting the news that the flight that she was supposed to board had crashed.

Initial reports have suggested that the Air India flight couldn't dispose the fuel as when the plane crashed, there was approximately 58,000 litres of petrol, which led to a huge explosion the moment it crashed near the Ahmedabad airport.

Among many videos which have surfaced, a terrifying 52-second clip showed the Air India London flight struggling to gain elevation after it took off from the Sardar Vallahbhbhai Patel International Airport and crashed into a building.

Another video of the doomed Air India AI-171 flight showed the aircraft turning into a fireball the moment it crashed, leaving almost no chance for passengers to evenmake attempt for an escape.

Documents accessed by Republic indicated that the Air India flight which crashed was grounded by the DGCA last year in 2024 due to a major technical fault. Documents revealed that show cause notices were served to Air India on June 3 and June 5 by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), raising concerns over the airworthiness and maintenance of several aircraft.

The black box of the Air India AI-171 flight has been recovered which will reveal more information and critical details as to what have had happened when it crashed just minutes after the take off. The pilot of the ill-fated Air India flight gave a MayDay call to the Air Traffic Control (ATC) and said, “No thrust, flight not taking lift.” As soon as the ATC responded to the pilot's MayDay call, there was no response from the cockpit.

The flight involved in the crash had earlier flew from Delhi to Ahmedabad and was then scheduled to leave for over a 9-hour journey to London. However, soon after the plane advanced its journey, it crashed.

Boeing to join Indian agencies in Air India plane crash probe

Expressing deep sorrow on the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, Boeing President and CEO Kelly Ortberg said, “Our deepest condolences go out to the loved ones of the passengers and crew on board Air India Flight 171, as well as everyone affected in Ahmedabad. I have spoken with Air India Chairman N. Chandrasekaran to offer our full support, and a Boeing team stands ready to support the investigation led by India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau.”

Boeing will defer to India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) to provide information about Air India Flight 171, in adherence with the United Nations International Civil Aviation Organization protocol known as Annex 13.

Air India statement on London plane crash

Issuing a statement on the tragic incident, Air India confirmed that flight AI171, operating from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick on 12 June 2025, was involved in an accident. The 12-year-old Boeing 787-8 aircraft departed from Ahmedabad at 1338 hrs, carrying 230 passengers and 12 crew.

The aircraft crashed shortly after take-off. We regret to inform that, of the 242 aboard, there are 241 confirmed fatalities. The sole survivor is being treated in a hospital.

The passengers comprised 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, 7 Portuguese nationals and 1 Canadian national. The survivor is a British national of Indian origin.

Air India offers its deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. Our efforts now are focused entirely on the needs of all those affected, their families and loved ones.

A team of caregivers from Air India is now in Ahmedabad to provide additional support. Air India is giving its full cooperation to the authorities investigating this incident.

Air India has also set up a dedicated passenger hotline number 1800 5691 444 to provide more information. Those calling from outside India can call on +91 8062779200.

PM Modi, top ministers express grief on Air India plane crash

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Bhai Patel among other top ministers, Opposition leaders, people from different fraternities have expressed their condolences on the tragic Air India plane crash.

PM Modi informed that he was monitoring the developments and was in regular tough with the authorities.