What Happened, How Air India Ahmedabad-London Plane Crashed: 10 Shocking Details Of Doomed AI-171 Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner

Ahmedabad: An Air India flight bound for London with 242 passengers onboard crashed into a residential area in Ahmedabad moment after it took off from the Sardar Vallahbhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday. Out of the 242 passengers, 169 were Indians, 53 British, 7 Portuguese, and 1 Canadian nationals. Ahmedabad Police Commissioner GS Malik in a statement earlier today said that there appears to be no survivors in the plane crash incident, however, one of the passengers who was seated on 11A, identified as a British national, miraculously survived the plane crash. Among those onboard the ill-fated flight was also former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani who died in the tragic plane crash.
Expressing deep sorrow on the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, Boeing President and CEO Kelly Ortberg said, “Our deepest condolences go out to the loved ones of the passengers and crew on board Air India Flight 171, as well as everyone affected in Ahmedabad. I have spoken with Air India Chairman N. Chandrasekaran to offer our full support, and a Boeing team stands ready to support the investigation led by India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau.”
Boeing will defer to India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) to provide information about Air India Flight 171, in adherence with the United Nations International Civil Aviation Organization protocol known as Annex 13.
Issuing a statement on the tragic incident, Air India confirmed that flight AI171, operating from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick on 12 June 2025, was involved in an accident. The 12-year-old Boeing 787-8 aircraft departed from Ahmedabad at 1338 hrs, carrying 230 passengers and 12 crew.
The aircraft crashed shortly after take-off. We regret to inform that, of the 242 aboard, there are 241 confirmed fatalities. The sole survivor is being treated in a hospital.
The passengers comprised 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, 7 Portuguese nationals and 1 Canadian national. The survivor is a British national of Indian origin.
Air India offers its deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. Our efforts now are focused entirely on the needs of all those affected, their families and loved ones.
A team of caregivers from Air India is now in Ahmedabad to provide additional support. Air India is giving its full cooperation to the authorities investigating this incident.
Air India has also set up a dedicated passenger hotline number 1800 5691 444 to provide more information. Those calling from outside India can call on +91 8062779200.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Bhai Patel among other top ministers, Opposition leaders, people from different fraternities have expressed their condolences on the tragic Air India plane crash.
PM Modi informed that he was monitoring the developments and was in regular tough with the authorities.
In a statement on X, formerly Twitter, PM Modi said, "The tragedy in Ahmedabad has stunned and saddened us. It is heartbreaking beyond words. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected by it. Have been in touch with Ministers and authorities who are working to assist those affected," PM Modi wrote.
