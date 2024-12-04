Amritsar: Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Punjab Police, Jasbir Singh, recounted the assassination attempt on Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sukhbir Singh Badal, describing how the police acted swiftly to thwart the attack.

Singh explained that despite instructions not to frisk or stop anyone, he identified the alleged attacker, Narain Singh Chaura, and took immediate action. The Punjab Police managed to neutralise the threat, seize the weapon, and arrest the suspect promptly.

How An Alert ASI Jasbir Singh Saved Sukhbir Badal From Assassination Attempt Inside Golden Temple

"When he (Narain Singh Chaura) came there, I was standing alert. Looking at him, everything became clear... He was rounded up, his pistol taken away, and he was arrested," Singh said in a video released by the Aam Aadmi Party PRO.

Jasbir Singh was reportedly one of the officers who overpowered the alleged attacker, successfully foiling the assassination attempt.

"Officers had already briefed us that nothing untoward should happen here. So, we were on full alert, upholding the decorum of Darbar Sahib," ASI Singh added.

According to Punjab Police, the attacker has a criminal background with over 21 cases registered against him.

"This person has been arrested, and he has a previous criminal record. There are more than 21 cases registered against him. Police are interrogating him, and as we uncover more facts, we will share them with you," said Punjab Special DGP (Law & Order) Arpit Shukla.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann condemned the attack earlier today and ordered a "thorough" probe into the incident.

"It is an unfortunate incident. Due to the alertness of Punjab Police personnel, a major tragedy was averted. The accused was arrested on the spot. I am in touch with senior police officials and the DGP. I have instructed them to conduct a thorough investigation," Mann said.

Earlier this morning, an assassination attempt was made on Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sukhbir Singh Badal at the Golden Temple premises in Amritsar. Badal was performing penance as part of the religious punishment, or 'tankhah,' pronounced by Sri Akal Takht Sahib for alleged religious misconduct during his tenure from 2007 to 2017.

Badal was sitting at the entrance of the Golden Temple with a placard around his neck, observing the 'tankhah' punishment. As part of the religious penance, he has also been performing 'sewadar' duties, including washing utensils, cleaning shoes, and bathrooms at the Golden Temple.

The Akal Takht had declared Badal a 'tankhaiya' (guilty of religious misconduct) in August, issuing punishment for what it termed "mistakes" and "decisions" made by SAD and its government in Punjab during his tenure as Deputy Chief Minister from 2007 to 2017.