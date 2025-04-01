How BJP May Have Cracked The Allies Code To Secure Waqf Vote in Parliament?

New Delhi: A major showdown is expected in Parliament on Wednesday (today) as the government is all set to table the much-awaited Waqf Amendment Bill, 2024, in the Lok Sabha. The bill aims to address key issues such as the management and regulation of Waqf properties, encroachments, and lack of transparency. It also seeks to reform and enhance the efficiency and accountability of the Waqf Board.

Key Features of the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2024:

Renaming the Act.

Formation and updated definitions of Waqf.

Composition of Waqf Boards.

Waqf by User provisions.

Government Oversight mechanisms.

Registration and Transparency improvements.

Dispute Resolution processes.

The Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP ) and its NDA alliance partners, including TDP and JD(U) and others, have issued a three-line whip to their MPs, ensuring their presence in Parliament on Wednesday. Similarly, opposition parties such as Congress , Samajwadi Party, RJD, TMC have also issued whips to their respective Lok Sabha members.

The Waqf Amendment Bill has faced significant opposition since its draft surfaced. Initially tabled during the Monsoon session of 2024, the bill was referred to the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for detailed discussions with stakeholders. In January, the JPC approved the amended bill with a 15-11 vote, despite opposition members raising concerns about its constitutionality and potential interference in Muslim religious matters.

The JPC adopted 14 amendments suggested by the NDA and its allies while rejected 44 from the Opposition, before approving the bill by 15-11 vote in January. The Bill will be first tabled in Lok Sabha on April 2 and Rajya Sabha on April 3.

Does BJP have the numbers to pass the bill?

Unlike Modi 2.0, the BJP is comparatively more dependent on allies such as TDP and JD(U) for passing bills. Reports indicate that Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu 's Telugu Desam Party, which initially opposed to the bill, has now extended its support. Other NDA allies, including Chirag Paswan 's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and Eknath Shinde 's Shiv Sena, have also expressed their support.

Concerns raised by allies, such as the retrospective application of the law and the role of the District Magistrate as the final arbiter, have been addressed by the government. These amendments have brought TDP and JD(U) onboard.

In the original bill, the government made a provision to give full authority to the District Magistrate or Collectors to determine whether a property is Waqf or government-owned and that their decisions to be seen as final before being challenged in the court of law.

Muslims will teach you a lesson, Raza Academy threatens Govt

A day before the Waqf Amendment Bill is set to be tabled in Parliament, Muslim organisation Raza Academy has expressed its stand against the Waqf Amendment Bill.

The Raza Academy called an emergency meeting and described the bill as against Muslims. The Academy has threatened that Muslims will teach a lesson if the bill is not stalled in the Parliament.

They further alleged that while the Waqf Amendment Bill is against the Constitution, it's also a conspiracy to forcibly occupy the properties of Muslims.