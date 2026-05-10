'How Can Outsider Org Capture Entire Party': Suspended TMC Leader Riju Dutta's Scathing Attack On I-PAC; BJP Says 'No Vacancy'

Kolkata: In a scathing attack on former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, Suspended TMC leader Riju Dutta claimed that the duo had allowed an “outsider organisation” to “capture” the mechanisms of the party. Dutta was hinting at the political consultancy firm I-PACm which was in charge of strategising the Mamata Banerjee-led party's poll campaign.

“Didi (Mamata Banerjee) and Abhishek Banerjee must take responsibility for how an outsider organisation (I-PAC) managed to capture the entire party. When ED raids took place at TMC leaders’ homes, Didi rushed to secure party data. Today, an ED case against her is in the Supreme Court, and if it goes against her, jail is possible,” Dutta told ANI.

Claiming that the entire episode may have been just a ploy by the BJP, Dutta said, “After the second phase of voting ended, the very next morning I-PAC director Vinesh Chandel was granted bail by a lower court. This clearly shows the case was staged.”

'Suvendu Adhikari's CV Is Like No Other'

Heaping praises on the West Bengal Chief Minister, Dutta said, "Suvendu Adhikari's CV or biodata is like no other. When in TMC, he was a multiple-time MP and multiple-time Cabinet Minister, Central cabinet minister, and after becoming the Leader of the Opposition, he defeated Mamata Banerjee from Nandigram, and this time he also defeated her from Nandigram and also from Bhabanipur. So his CV is like no other. Suvendu Adhikari is the only person who has the right to sit in the chair of the West Bengal Chief Minister."

Advertisement

Not Accepting Anyone, Says Bengal BJP Chief

West Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya said that it is natural for Dutta to praise Adhikari now that the tides have turned in favour of the saffron party, because the former may intend to join the BJP later on.

“Suvendu Adhikari is a natural leader. He defeated Mamata Banerjee twice. He (Riju) will praise him more because he also wants to join the BJP in the future. A lot of TMC leaders are waiting to join the BJP. You can't imagine the number of phone calls and the huge queue. But we are not accepting anyone currently,” Bhattacharya said.

Advertisement