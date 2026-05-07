'How Can Somebody Pressure Someone? All Political Rhetorics': BJP On Vijay Facing Trouble From Governor Over Majority Mark

Chennai: As the Tamil Nadu's Governor remained unconvinced that actor-politician Vijay has enough support to form the government, speculations started mounting whether the BJP has any hand in pressuring the TVK chief, who is now left scrambling to find six more MLAs who could be supporting him.

The BJP which has just won one seat in the just-concluded assembly elections categorically denied any role. State BJP spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy, gave a blunt reply when questioned by reporters, stressing that it is a “fractured verdict”, and that the governor would be accepting his proposal if the TVK proves its majority.

"They must prove their majority. The TVK can explore its chances. If he (Vijay) proves a majority, the governor will constitutionally accept it. There is no confusion with the Raj Bhavan or the governor. He will go by the Constitution," Thirupathy was quoted as saying.

The state BJP chief maintained that the government will be sworn in “democratically” and claims about the saffron party having a hand in delaying government formation in Tamil Nadu is only “political rhetoric”.

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"This is a democratic country. Elections happen here in a democratic way. Vijay of the TVK has more seats. Everything will happen democratically. How can somebody pressure (someone)? These are all political rehtorics. I don't think that is right. Whatever is constitutionally applicable will happen," Thirupathy reportedly said.

Is Trouble Mounting For Vijay?

The BJP's reference to constitutionality comes as the Tamil Nadu Governor held a meeting with Vijay, for the second time, and highlighted his concerns whether the new political entrant, who has won the majority of seats in the election, would be able to form a stable government in the state.

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Sources have told Republic that the Governor directly questioned Vijay on the numbers he would need to cross the majority mark to form the government and whether a stable he would be able to run a stable government with just 113 MLAs, five short of reaching the half-way mark. Vijay, on his end, maintained that he is ready to face the floor test in the assembly.

Vijay's TVK delivered a blockbuster win in the just-concluded Tamil Nadu elections by winning 108 of the total 234 seats in Tamil Nadu. He needs support from 10 more MLAs to support his government.

Congress Changes Side, Offers Support

In another surprise in Tamil Nadu politics, the Congress has dumped its pre-poll ally, DMK, after the Stalin-led party's rout in the assembly polls, and pledged support to the TVK. This helps Vijay's case, by adding five more MLAs to his favour. However, Vijay still needs five more MLAs to cross the majority mark.