'How Did Brahminical Patriarchy Impede Progress of Women in Ancient India?': Central University’s MA Exam Question Triggers Row

Varanasi: A question in the MA History examination at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has sparked widespread debate in Uttar Pradesh, with critics accusing it of promoting divisive narratives targeting Brahmins.

In the fourth-semester paper, students were reportedly asked: "How did 'Brahminical Patriarchy' hinder the progress of women in ancient history?" The phrasing has drawn sharp reactions from students, academicians, and social groups, who view it as "stereotypical".

This is not the first such incident in the state recently. Earlier, a question in the Uttar Pradesh Sub-Inspector recruitment examination that described Brahmins as "opportunistic" had ignited a major row, leading to demands for action against the examiners.

The latest controversy comes close on the heels of strong protests against the film Ghooskor Pandit (The Corrupt Priest). The movie faced massive backlash from Brahmin communities and various organisations for what was perceived as derogatory portrayal. An FIR was registered in connection with the film, after which the actor and director issued a public apology and withdrew the title.

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Many people have called for greater sensitivity and neutrality in setting question papers, especially in subjects dealing with ancient Indian history and social structures.

Authorities at BHU and the state education department are yet to issue an official statement on the latest exam controversy. Students have expressed apprehension that such questions could influence young minds with one-sided interpretations of India's historical and cultural heritage.

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