How Did the Attacker Get Past Security at Saif Ali Khan's Bandra Residence? Cops Say The Guards Were Sleeping

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan who was stabbed six times at his Bandra residence on January 16, has now been discharged from the Lilavati Hospital. While the actor seems to be on the path of recovery, several questions about the attack that remain unanswered - one of them being how did the attacker get past the security at Saif Ali Khan's building. Responding to this question, the Mumbai Police said that the security guards were sleeping when the attacker went inside Saif-Kareena's Bandra home.

How Did the Attacker Get Past Security in Saif's Building?

The Bangladeshi national arrested for attacking Saif Ali Khan gained entry into the actor's building in Mumbai's Bandra area by scaling its compound wall, and found the security guards sleeping at that time, police said on Tuesday.

The Mumbai police on Tuesday recreated the crime scene with the accused at the Satguru Sharan building, where the actor resides. Three days after the attack, the police had arrested Saif Ali Khan's attacker from the neighbouring Thane city.

Both the Security Guards in the Building Were Sleeping: Mumbai Police

A police official said, "Both the security guards in the building where actor Saif Ali Khan resides were sleeping when his attacker entered it by crossing over the boundary wall." "As he found both the security guards in deep slumber, the accused entered the building from the main entrance where no CCTV camera has been installed. The accused removed his shoes and kept them in his bag to avoid making any noise and also switched off his phone," he said.

Saif Ali Khan Stabbed: Were There No CCTV Cameras At the Actor's Residence?

"During the probe, the police found that there are no CCTV cameras installed in the building's corridor. The investigation revealed that one of the two security guards was sleeping in the cabin and the other near the gate," he added. CCTV cameras had also not been installed at the main entrance of the building.

Saif Ali Khan's Attacker Recreates Crime Scene

In order to recreate the crime scene, the police took the accused to the actor's building as well as at other places that he possibly visited to have food, to change clothes and to board a train, he said. The accused is kept in the police lockup either at the Bandra or the Santacruz police stations and no one except the investigation officer has permission to meet him, he said, adding that he is being provided food that other accused are being given. Police Inspector (Crime) Ajay Lingnurkar has been appointed as the investigation officer in the case, the official said.

Who is Saif Ali Khan's Attacker?

Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, Saif Ali Khan's attacker is a native of Jhalokathi district in Bangladesh and had been residing in Mumbai for over five months, working odd jobs and associated with a housekeeping agency, the police have said.

A court in Mumbai on Sunday remanded the accused in five-day police custody.

Saif Ali Khan Discharged: Latest Update

After being treated for major injuries from sustaining 6 stabbing wounds, Saif Ali Khan was discharged from the Lilavati hospital on January 20 after undergoing two critical procedures. The 54-year-old actor got into a car after leaving the hospital upon getting discharged and later reached his Satguru Sharan residence in Bandra, located at a short distance from Lilavati Hospital.

Fans of the actor were stationed outside his residence to catch a glimpse of him, following his discharge. The actor was dressed in a white shirt and a pair of denims, and was seen shaking hands with friends and neighbours, as he walked towards his den. The dressing on his neck was also visible through his collar.