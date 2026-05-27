How DK Shivakumar Got It Right And Where Siddaramaiah Went Wrong Amid Karnataka CM Change Buzz

New Delhi: As speculation over a possible leadership change in Karnataka intensifies, the political strategies adopted by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar are now under sharp focus within Congress circles.

The buzz around a potential change in leadership gained further momentum after Siddaramaiah reportedly called a cabinet meeting on May 28, triggering fresh political discussions over whether the Congress high command may revisit the alleged power-sharing arrangement in the state. According to reports, the developments have once again brought the rivalry between Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar to the forefront.

Where DK Shivakumar Appears To Have Gained Ground

Party insiders suggest that DK Shivakumar’s biggest strength was his sustained engagement with the Congress high command. Unlike open political pressure tactics, Shivakumar reportedly maintained a disciplined and calibrated approach throughout the past several months.

He is said to have held regular meetings with senior Congress leaders in Delhi, including AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, while consistently reminding the leadership about commitments allegedly made during the government formation process in Karnataka.

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Importantly, Shivakumar avoided publicly speaking about any power-sharing formula, a move seen by many within the party as politically mature and strategically cautious. Sources indicate he also directed his close aides and loyalists to avoid provocative public statements, and even issued warnings to some leaders to maintain message discipline.

DK loyalist MLAs largely stayed silent in public, helping project an image of restraint and party loyalty. At the same time, Shivakumar reportedly continued his outreach with senior Congress figures, including maintaining strong communication channels with Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

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Within Congress circles, Shivakumar’s repeated emphasis on his loyalty, organisational role and political sacrifices for the party is believed to have strengthened his standing with the central leadership.

Where Siddaramaiah Allegedly Miscalculated

On the other hand, sources claim Siddaramaiah may have relied too heavily on the assumption that the Congress high command would avoid destabilising the government through a leadership transition.

Political observers say the Karnataka CM remained confident that his administrative experience, mass appeal and support from sections of the party leadership — particularly Rahul Gandhi — would secure his position.

However, insiders suggest the Congress leadership had allegedly been assessing political equations in Karnataka for several months, even as Siddaramaiah’s camp projected confidence publicly.

Sources further indicate that Siddaramaiah did not mount an aggressive political counter-strategy and instead relied heavily on close aides and loyal ministers. Several supporters reportedly reassured him that the Congress could not politically afford to function without his leadership.

While Shivakumar maintained frequent outreach with Delhi leaders, Siddaramaiah was seen as comparatively less active in engaging with the high command directly. Congress insiders now believe this difference in political communication may have become a critical factor in the emerging power dynamics.

Observers also point to what they describe as Siddaramaiah underestimating Shivakumar’s political pace, organisational networking and persistent engagement with central leaders.

Leadership Buzz Continues

Despite the growing speculation, the Congress leadership has not officially confirmed any change in Karnataka’s leadership. Both Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar have publicly maintained that the party remains united.