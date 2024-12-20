How Effective Was Parliament's Winter Session? A Close Look at the 40.03% Productivity

With the LS productivity at a mere 58%, Parliament’s overall efficiency was considerably below the standards seen in previous years, where productivity often exceeded 100%. | Image: ANI

The Parliament Winter Session, which concluded on Friday, left much to be desired in terms of productivity, with the Lok Sabha’s productivity plummeting to just 40.03%. The session, which began on November 25, was marked by heated debates, especially around the country’s constitutional journey and the introduction of landmark bills for simultaneous elections. However, political animosity, particularly over alleged insults to BR Ambedkar, overshadowed much of the proceedings.

On the final day of the session, the bitter fallout from a confrontation between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and opposition parties led Speaker Om Birla to adjourn the Lok Sabha within three minutes, without even the customary summing up. Meanwhile, in the Rajya Sabha, opposition protests over Home Minister Amit Shah’s alleged remarks on Ambedkar were allowed to subside long enough for Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar to give his valedictory address before the session's adjournment.

With the Lok Sabha’s productivity at a mere 58%, Parliament’s overall efficiency was considerably below the standards seen in previous years, where productivity often exceeded 100%. Speaker Om Birla expressed concerns about the lack of parliamentary decorum, as the House effectively functioned for just 43 hours and 27 minutes during the session.

Opposition leaders, especially from Congress, accused the government of stifling debate, particularly on critical issues such as the Adani controversy. The opposition's protest, demanding discussions on the Adani issue, was a central point of contention, even as the NDA pushed for a debate on the Constitution and its evolution.

The introduction of the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth) Amendment Bill and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, aimed at facilitating simultaneous elections, was seen as a highlight. However, these efforts were overshadowed by the disruption caused by the political fallout and ongoing protests. The session ended on a tense note, with both the opposition and ruling parties accusing each other of diminishing the sanctity of the parliamentary process.

While five bills were introduced in the Lok Sabha, with four passing successfully, the Winter Session's productivity remains a significant concern for both sides. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju placed the blame on opposition parties, especially Congress, for blocking proceedings, while opposition leaders like Jairam Ramesh countered that their participation was crucial, raising pertinent national issues despite the government's reluctance to engage in serious debate.