How India Gave Befitting Reply to Pakistan’s Escalations: MEA’s Point By Point Explanation

New Delhi: In a joint press briefing held on Saturday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Ministry of Defence (MoD) addressed the nation on the escalating border tensions with Pakistan following the launch of Operation Sindoor.
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh detailed India’s calibrated military response and exposed Pakistan’s misinformation campaign.
“India has defended and reacted in a measured fashion to these provocations and escalations by the Pakistani side,” Misri said.
The briefing revealed that Pakistan launched multiple armed drones over Khasa Cantonment in Amritsar, which were intercepted and destroyed by Indian air defence systems. In retaliation, India launched precision strikes on Pakistani airbases, including Nur Khan near Rawalpindi, targeting strategic military infrastructure.
Colonel Qureshi confirmed targeted strikes were carried out on airbases and radar sites at Rafiqui, Murid, Chaklala, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, Chunian, Pasrur, and Sialkot, using air-launched weapons from Indian fighter aircraft.
Foreign Secretary Misri categorically refuted Pakistan’s claims of having destroyed Indian critical infrastructure.
“Claims about damage to India’s power systems, cyber infrastructure, and air defence systems are completely false,” he said, urging citizens not to be misled by “a tissue of lies” propagated by the Pakistani state.
He also dismissed as “ludicrous” Pakistan’s accusation that Indian missiles had hit Afghanistan*, calling it a baseless and “frivolous allegation.”
India strongly condemned Pakistan’s actions targeting civilian infrastructure in Jammu & Kashmir and Punjab, including schools and hospitals within Indian airbases.
Col Qureshi revealed that high-speed missiles were launched by Pakistan to hit Punjab’s air stations at 140 AM, injuring personnel and damaging military equipment.
Additionally, she reported multiple infiltration attempts along the LoC and international border, covering over 26 locations from Srinagar to Naliya.
Col Qureshi further outlined Pakistan’s aggressive military posture, stating that Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicles (UCAVs), long-range missiles, loitering munitions, and fighter jets were used to target Indian defence positions.
“Pakistan has continued its aggressive attack on the western border,” she said. “They have used heavy-calibre weapons and attempted repeated airspace violations.”
Wing Commander Vyomika Singh confirmed intelligence reports indicating that Pakistan is mobilising troops to forward positions, suggesting an intent to further escalate the conflict.
Despite this, she reiterated India’s stance saying, “All hostile actions have been effectively countered with proportionate responses. India remains committed to de-escalation, provided Pakistan reciprocates.”
Wing Commander Singh firmly denied Pakistani claims of having destroyed India’s S-400 air defence system and airfields at Suratgarh and Sirsa.
“India unequivocally rejects these false claims. Our response was swift, calibrated, and limited to identified military targets only,” she said.
