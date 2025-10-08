How Indians Are Being Forced Into Putin’s War As Families Appeal Govt Intervention

New Delhi: After an Indian student, who was allegedly pressed into the Russian Army to fight the war, was captured by Ukraine, a startling revelation of defrauding has surfaced. According to the family of the victim, a growing number of Indian nationals are being forced to fight in the Russia-Ukraine war after being lured by fake job promises. The families of these victims have now appealed to the Indian government seeking help in bringing them back.

Mandeep Kumar, a 30-year-old man from Punjab, was promised a job in Italy but was instead sent to Russia and forced to join the Russian Army. His family has not heard from him since March 3, 2024. Mandeep's brother, Jagdeep Kumar, has written a heartfelt letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking his intervention to bring Mandeep back home.

The letter, written by Jagdeep, reveals the shocking truth about the fraud game that has ensnared many young Indians. "My brother Mandeep Kumar was taken to Russia by a travel agent named Sandeep Hans, who promised him a job in Italy……We are poor men, innocent and caught in a bind of a travel agent who cheated him and his life is in hell," Jagdeep wrote.

Jagdeep's Letter To PM Modi

Respected sir,

My brother MANDEEP KUMAR……S/O Shri Avter Chand, R/o. Goraya-144409 (Punjab) went to Armenia in connection of job in Italy, but one agent sent him to Russia - Moscow. Then sent to Petersburg by fraud on 14th December, 2023. After some time forcibly he has been sent under Russian Army dress on WhatsApp with a humble request to get back to India at the earliest.

Sir, we are poor men, innocent and caught in a bind of a travel agent named SANDEEP HANS S/o. Joginder Singh R/O. Pind Bullewal, Distt. Kapurthala (Punjab), who cheated him and His life in hell.

So, sir, you are very kindly requested to please help us, save his life, and get back to Punjab, India at the earliest, please. Sir, you are a strong person and we are sure that you will definitely help and save the life of my younger brother.

Thanking you with regards

The Indian government has confirmed that 45 Indians have been discharged from the Russian military and are awaiting their return home, while efforts are underway to secure the release of another 50. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has conveyed a strong message to his Russian counterpart, describing the need for their safe return. PM Modi has also raised the issue with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his visit to Russia in July.

The families of the trapped Indians are living in constant fear, and their pleas for help are getting desperate. They are urging the government to take immediate action to bring their loved ones back home. The government has assured that it is doing everything possible to secure the release of the trapped Indians.

Demand For Greater Scrutiny Of Travel Agents

After the incident, the families have demanded the need for greater scrutiny of travel agents and their dealings. As per sources, several Indians are lured by fake job promises and end up in situations like this. The families have demanded that the government needs to take strict action against such agents and ensure that they are held accountable for their actions.

The story of Mandeep Kumar also served as an example of the risks faced by many Indians who seek jobs abroad. While many travel agents provide genuine services, there are some who exploit the vulnerability of job seekers. The government must take steps to regulate the travel industry and protect the rights of Indian nationals abroad.