How INSV Kaundinya, Inducted Today, Derived Its Name | Must Read

In a historic moment that blends ancient craftsmanship with national pride, the Indian Navy today inducted the traditionally-built stitched sail ship INSV Kaundinya at a ceremonial event held at Naval Base Karwar. The event was graced by the Minister of Culture, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Sanjeev Sanyal, member of PM's Economic Advisory Council, and marked the culmination of a unique project celebrating India’s deep-rooted shipbuilding legacy.

INSV Kaundinya has been constructed using an ancient method known as “stitched shipbuilding,” where wooden planks are tied together using coir rope, coconut fibre, and sealed with natural resin. This technique, once widespread across India’s coastal communities, has been resurrected under a tripartite collaboration between the Ministry of Culture, the Indian Navy, and M/s Hodi Innovations.

The ship’s design draws inspiration from 5th-century CE murals found in the Ajanta Caves, depicting similar vessels. With no blueprints from the era, the Navy and artisans from Kerala—led by master shipwright Shri Babu Sankaran—worked together to recreate the ship using iconographic references and hydrodynamic model testing conducted at IIT Madras.

Rich Symbolism and Cultural Design

Beyond its unique construction, INSV Kaundinya is a floating tribute to Indian maritime heritage. The ship’s sails feature powerful motifs of the Gandabherunda and the Sun, while its bow bears a sculpted Simha Yali, a mythological creature. A symbolic stone anchor in Harappan style lies on deck, linking the ship to ancient maritime practices.

Why the Name Kaundinya?

The ship is named after Kaundinya, the earliest known Indian mariner to sail across the Indian Ocean to Southeast Asia (not to be confused with Rishi Kaundinya). Kaundinya was most probably an Indian from Bengal or Odisha who married a Naga princess in South East Asia named Soma and established the first Indianised kingdom of Funan in what is today Cambodia and southern Vietnam.

Economist and author Sanjeev Sanyal, a member of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council and a key contributor to the project, shared the significance on social media:

“Kaundinya is the first Indian mariner, who we know by name, to have crossed the seas to visit SE Asia. He married a local Naga princess and founded the kingdom of Funan, the first historically attested Indianised kingdom, in what is now Cambodia/South Vietnam.”

He added,

“INSV Kaundinya was inducted in pouring rain..... perhaps inconveniently wet, but considered good luck..... the blessings of the gods.”

The Voyage Ahead

The ship will now be based in Karwar and is expected to undertake a voyage later this year along an ancient trade route from Gujarat to Oman—mirroring the journeys once taken by early Indian merchants and explorers.

A Revival of Memory and Confidence

Author Ashwin Sanghi, known for his historical thrillers, praised the project’s civilisational impact:

“So proud of @sanjeevsanyal for making this happen. If seen through to its full potential, this stitched ship will rebuild our maritime memory and increase our civilisational confidence. A revival of wood, wind and willpower.”