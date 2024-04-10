Advertisement

Tamil Nadu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, referenced the legacy of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa to criticize the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), alleging the ruling party's disregard for women and adherence to outdated ideologies.

In his eighth visit to the state this year, PM Modi took aim at the Congress-led INDIA bloc, which includes the DMK, by highlighting the treatment Jayalalithaa endured. He condemned the derogatory remarks made against her, emphasizing the need to remember such instances where women in politics faced disrespect.

"Tamil Nadu respects women... but INDI Alliance does not, DMK does not. Rahul Gandhi said he will 'destroy Shakti', while another (referring to Chief Minister MK Stalin's son Udhayanidhi Stalin) says he will eliminate Sanatana Dharma," the Prime Minister said.

What happened to Jayalalithaa in Tamil Nadu assembly on 25 March, 1989?

On March 25, 1989, in Tamil Nadu a 41-year-old woman legislator Jayalalithaa reportedly walked out of the assembly with dishevelled hair, a torn saree and tears in her eyes. Tamil Nadu witnessed a pivotal moment in its political history as Jayalalithaa, the late Chief Minister and AIADMK chief, faced humiliation within the hallowed halls of the state assembly. Serving as the Leader of the Opposition, Jayalalithaa was the first woman to hold such a significant position in Tamil Nadu's political landscape.

According to media reports, the incident unfolded amidst heightened tensions between members of her party, the AIADMK, and MLAs representing M. Karunanidhi's DMK. The report further said that a verbal altercation escalated into chaos, with accusations and insults hurled from both sides.

In the heat of the moment, Karunanidhi purportedly launched a barrage of derogatory remarks at Jayalalithaa after she labeled him a criminal. The situation took a violent turn as Jayalalithaa's saree was forcefully pulled, symbolizing a grave act of disrespect and humiliation.

In a defiant move, Jayalalithaa left the assembly, vowing to return as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Despite the exact details of the events on that fateful day remaining subject to interpretation and debate, March 25, 1989, marked a significant turning point in Jayalalithaa's political trajectory.

The incident, often referred to as a "Black Day" in Tamil Nadu's political history, catalyzed Jayalalithaa's transformation into the iconic figure affectionately known as “Amma.”

Two years following the tumultuous events in the assembly, Jayalalithaa fulfilled her vow by dethroning Karunanidhi and securing a landslide victory in the state elections, ascending to the coveted position of Chief Minister.

An article from the archives of The Hindu quoted Karunanidhi as saying in 1989: “I told the Speaker that it (privilege motion) could be taken up on Monday as the budget was being presented. Despite this and even when Ms Jayalalithaa called me a criminal, DMK MLAs remained calm. Mr Sengottaiyan attempted to pounce on me. Immediately, Ms Jayalalithaa directed her MLA to punch me and Mr Sengottaiyan hit my face and broke my spectacles.”

In another article from 1989, Jayalalithaa is quoted as saying: “They all concentrated on me and directed blows on my head. Throwing the podium, the bell on the Speaker’s table, big pads and bundles of budget papers, books and whatever missiles they could lay their hands on. I felt giddy and almost fainted. When party MLAs tried to escort me out, a DMK minister caught hold of my saree and pulled it. This resulted in the safety pin on the shoulder giving way and causing bleeding injuries. The saree was torn.”