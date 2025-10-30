How Kidnapper Rohit Arya Lured LNT School Kids To Arya Studio And Took Them Hostage

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, a man held 17 children hostage at Arya studio in Mumbai. The Mumbai Police received the first rescue call around 1:45 p.m.

The suspect, identified as Rohit Arya, allegedly lured approximately 100 people to the acting studio on the pretext of an audition for a web series. He later released about 80 people but held the remaining as hostages, including 17 children, one senior citizen, and one civilian.

How the Drama Unfolded

According to reports, police continuously tried to negotiate with Arya. His demands were complex and unclear.

In a video, the suspect identified himself as Rohit Arya and said, "I made a plan for suicide and held some children hostage here. I don't have many demands. I have some moral demands. I have some questions. I also have counter questions. I only want answer to my questions. I am neither a terrorist and nor do I have demands for money. I have some simple questions because of which I held these children hostage. I want to do something. If alive, I will do it or someone else will do it. A slightest wrong move from your side will trigger me..."

He was also reportedly demanding certain contractual work. Arya is also a Youtuber, according to sources.

Police Action and Rescue

Police found that the children were locked in a studio room. Having no other option to safely rescue the children, the Mumbai Police were forced to barge into the studio to nab the suspect. Officers successfully entered the studio through the bathroom area. During the search operation, some chemicals and an air gun were recovered from the spot.

All children were successfully rescued and are safe. They have been sent for a medical checkup and are being reunited with their families.