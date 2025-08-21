How Kolkata Metro’s 3 New Lines Will Be A Gamechanger. Details Here

Updated 21 August 2025 at 17:06 IST
Kolkata: Kolkata, the pioneering city that introduced Metro services to India, is now stepping into a transformative phase of connectivity. With the inauguration of three new Metro stretches and the addition of 366 new train services, the Kolkata Metro is set to accommodate over 9.15 lakh daily passengers, a quantum leap in urban transport.
A Historic Day for Kolkata
On 22 August, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate three vital sections of the Metro network.
He will also flag off three Metro trains on these newly operational lines.
Service Boost Across Lines
This increase will drastically reduce waiting times and ease overcrowding, especially during peak hours.
Green Line: Esplanade to Sealdah
A game-changer for commuters between Howrah and Sealdah, two of India’s busiest railway terminals.
A direct, fast, and safe route to Kolkata International Airport, this new Metro stretch ensures smoother commutes for passengers, airline staff, and airport workers—reducing travel time, easing congestion, and enhancing overall connectivity to one of the city's busiest transit hubs.
Interchange at Dum Dum Cantonment for City-wide Connectivity
Connecting key hubs like Science City, hospitals, schools, and business districts, the new Orange Line extension is set to double passenger numbers—making the commute from Beleghata to Kavi Subhash a smooth 32-minute journey.
Seamless Travel Between South and East Kolkata
These new lines will also benefit commuters from North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas, turning multi-hour journeys into quick, efficient rides. The Metro’s reach now extends deeper into the region, enhancing accessibility and economic integration.
Kolkata’s Metro expansion is more than infrastructure—it’s a promise of speed, safety, and smarter living. The city that once led India into the age of rapid transit is now setting the benchmark for future.
Published By : Rishi Shukla
Published On: 21 August 2025 at 15:46 IST