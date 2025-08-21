How Kolkata Metro’s 3 New Lines Will Be A Gamechanger. Details Here

Kolkata: Kolkata, the pioneering city that introduced Metro services to India, is now stepping into a transformative phase of connectivity. With the inauguration of three new Metro stretches and the addition of 366 new train services, the Kolkata Metro is set to accommodate over 9.15 lakh daily passengers, a quantum leap in urban transport.

Kolkata Metro/Image: Republic

A Historic Day for Kolkata

On 22 August, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate three vital sections of the Metro network.

Green Line: Esplanade to Sealdah (2.45 km) Yellow Line: Noapara to Jai Hind Airport (6.77 km) Orange Line: Hemanta Mukhopadhyay to Beleghata (4.4 km)

He will also flag off three Metro trains on these newly operational lines.

Kolkata Metro/Image: Republic

Service Boost Across Lines

Green Line: 186 services daily Yellow Line: 120 services Orange Line: 60 services

This increase will drastically reduce waiting times and ease overcrowding, especially during peak hours.

Green Line: Esplanade to Sealdah

A game-changer for commuters between Howrah and Sealdah, two of India’s busiest railway terminals.

Current travel time: 40–45 minutes by road New Metro time: Just 11 minutes Impact: Massive time savings for lakhs of daily travelers Yellow Line: Noapara to Jai Hind Airport

Kolkata Metro/Image: Republic

A direct, fast, and safe route to Kolkata International Airport, this new Metro stretch ensures smoother commutes for passengers, airline staff, and airport workers—reducing travel time, easing congestion, and enhancing overall connectivity to one of the city's busiest transit hubs.

Interchange at Dum Dum Cantonment for City-wide Connectivity

Esplanade to Airport: Only 30 minutes Orange Line: Hemanta Mukhopadhyay to Beleghata

Connecting key hubs like Science City, hospitals, schools, and business districts, the new Orange Line extension is set to double passenger numbers—making the commute from Beleghata to Kavi Subhash a smooth 32-minute journey.

Kolkata Metro/Image: Republic

Seamless Travel Between South and East Kolkata

These new lines will also benefit commuters from North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas, turning multi-hour journeys into quick, efficient rides. The Metro’s reach now extends deeper into the region, enhancing accessibility and economic integration.