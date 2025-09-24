How Ladakh Situation Spiraled Out Of Control Despite Talks Being Lined Up

Leh: Amid mounting protests in Ladakh, government sources have claimed that the recent violence was not spontaneous but deliberately orchestrated. They allege that Ladakh’s young people are being made to shoulder the weight of narrow political agendas and personal ambitions – with particular reference to activist Sonam Wangchuk.

A High Powered Committee (HPC) meeting had been scheduled for 6 October to address demands put forward by the Apex Body of Ladakh (ABL) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA).

Officials say the Centre had even agreed to include new HPC members nominated by the ABL. Following a request, the government considered advancing the talks to 25–26 September. A previous proposal for discussions on 25 July reportedly failed to draw a positive response.

Despite this, violence broke out, leaving observers questioning both the timing and the motives, given that negotiations were on the table.

Wangchuk, who has drawn parallels with Gen Z-led demonstrations in Nepal and spoken of an “Arab Spring-style” uprising in Ladakh, now faces allegations that he is using the unrest to deflect attention from irregularities of his own. Congress leaders have also been accused of inflaming the situation with provocative remarks.

Local voices, however, insist Ladakhi youth should not be vilified. “They were misled – caught in a sinister plot driven by political and personal gain,” one source said.