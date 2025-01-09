How Long Can You Stare at Your Wife? L&T Chairman Pitches for 90-Hour Work Week | Image: Website

New Delhi: After Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy stirred controversy by advocating a 70-hour workweek for India's youth, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Chairman S.N. Subrahmanyan has gone a step further. In a recent video circulating on Reddit, Subrahmanyan suggested employees should work 90 hours a week and even on Sundays to boost productivity and stay competitive. The remarks have sparked widespread criticism on social media.

"I Work on Sundays Too"

In the video, Subrahmanyan said, “I regret I am not able to make you work on Sundays, to be honest. If I can make you work on Sundays, I will be happier because I work on Sundays too.”

He dismissed the idea of work-life balance with a controversial comment, saying, “How long can you stare at your wife? How long can wives stare at their husbands? Get to the office and start working!”

China story

To justify his stance, Subrahmanyan shared an anecdote about a conversation with a Chinese individual who credited China’s strong work ethic for its global competitiveness. “Chinese people work 90 hours a week, while Americans work only 50 hours a week,” he said, urging L&T employees to adopt a similar approach to stay ahead.

The video has garnered heavy criticism online, with many calling his comments tone-deaf and unsympathetic to employees’ work-life balance. Social media users questioned the feasibility and fairness of such a work culture, especially for those with personal and family responsibilities.

Namita Thapar's Contrasting View

In stark contrast, Shark Tank India judge and entrepreneur Namita Thapar dismissed the idea of extended workweeks as unrealistic. Speaking on the Humans of Bombay podcast, she said, “This is a crock of bull**. Pardon my language".