How Manmohan Singh Became 'The Accidental Prime Minister of India'

New Delhi: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who was also a renowned economist and scholar, was appointed as the 14th Prime Minister of India in the year 2004. However, his appointment followed a dramatic turn of political events consisting of long negotiations within the party and the political alliances. Amidst massive demands from the Congress leaders seeking the appointment of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi as the prime minister of India, Singh eventually stepped forward and took charge of the office. On Thursday, he passed away at the age of 92 years at the Delhi AIIMS, at 9.51 pm.

Manmohan Singh was appointed as the prime minister in 2004 after the Lok Sabha elections and resumed office again in 2009. Here we will discuss the turn of events and political negotiations that led to his appointment and earning him the title of the “accidental Prime Minister”.

Manmohan Singh Appointed PM After Sonia Gandhi Stepped Back

Notably, after the 2004 general elections, the Indian National Congress (INC) emerged as the largest party, but it fell short of a majority. The Congress, led by Sonia Gandhi, formed an alliance with several other parties to create the United Progressive Alliance (UPA). However, Sonia Gandhi's decision to decline the prime ministerial post due to opposition from various parties, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiv Sena, led to a power vacuum.

The opponents, while questioning Sonia Gandhi’s citizenship, opposed her appointment as the prime minister. The massive protest against Gandhi led her to back out from stepping ahead to take charge of the office and promote someone else for the role.

As the UPA struggled to find a suitable candidate, the party’s Veteran leader Manmohan Singh emerged as a consensus choice. His reputation as a skilled economist and his experience in the government, including his stint as finance minister from 1991 to 1996, made him a suitable option.

During the consideration, two former finance ministers, Pranab Mukherjee and Manmohan Singh, emerged as the front-runners, and Singh was appointed as the Prime Minister.

Singh's appointment as prime minister was seen as a surprise by many, as he was not a member of the Lok Sabha at the time. However, he was a member of the Rajya Sabha, and his academic and professional credentials made him an ideal candidate for the post.