How Much Ahmedabad-Mumbai Bullet Train Project Has Progressed? This Video Shows It All

Ahmedabad: One of India's flagship railway projects, Ahmedabad-Mumbai high speed rail corridor's construction is progressing swiftly. So far, out of the 508 kms total length of the project, viaducts on 300 kms have been constructed.

In a statement earlier, the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) said that out of 300 km of superstructure, 257.4 km is constructed through Full Span Launching Method (FSLM) including 14 river bridges, 37.8 km through Span by Span (SBS), 0.9 km steel bridges (10 spans ranging from 60 to 130 m in 7 bridges), 1.2 km PSC bridges (20 spans ranging from 40 to 80 m in 5 bridges) and 2.7 km in station building.

For constructing 257.4 km of viaduct through FSLM and 37.8 km of viaduct through SBS, 6455 & 925 spans of 40 m each, respectively, were used.

As the project progress advances further, the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has released a video showing how much the project has progressed.

Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor | All You Need To Know

A view of India’s first Bullet Train corridor between Mumbai and Ahmedabad after completion of 300 km of viaducts on May 20, 2025 | Source: ANI