Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement
  • News /
  • India News /
  • How Much Ahmedabad-Mumbai Bullet Train Project Has Progressed? This Video Shows It All

Updated 5 June 2025 at 21:48 IST

How Much Ahmedabad-Mumbai Bullet Train Project Has Progressed? This Video Shows It All

India's first bullet train project, connecting Ahmedabad and Mumbai, is progressing rapidly. The National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has released a video showcasing the latest update on the project's development. Take a look.

Reported by: Shashwat Bhandari
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
India bullet train, Ahmedabad Mumbai bullet train
A view of under-construction bullet train project. | Image: ANI

Ahmedabad: One of India's flagship railway projects, Ahmedabad-Mumbai high speed rail corridor's construction is progressing swiftly. So far, out of the 508 kms total length of the project, viaducts on 300 kms have been constructed.

In a statement earlier, the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) said that out of 300 km of superstructure, 257.4 km is constructed through Full Span Launching Method (FSLM) including 14 river bridges, 37.8 km through Span by Span (SBS), 0.9 km steel bridges (10 spans ranging from 60 to 130 m in 7 bridges), 1.2 km PSC bridges (20 spans ranging from 40 to 80 m in 5 bridges) and 2.7 km in station building.

For constructing 257.4 km of viaduct through FSLM and 37.8 km of viaduct through SBS, 6455 & 925 spans of 40 m each, respectively, were used.

As the project progress advances further, the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has released a video showing how much the project has progressed. 

Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor | All You Need To Know

A view of India’s first Bullet Train corridor between Mumbai and Ahmedabad after completion of 300 km of viaducts on May 20, 2025 | Source: ANI&nbsp;
  • India's first bullet train is currently under construction, connecting Ahmedabad and Mumbai via a high-speed rail corridor spanning 508 km.
  • Of the total length, 348 km lies in Gujarat and 156 km in Maharashtra, with a 21 km section running underground, including 7 km through a sea tunnel and 5 km through a mountain tunnel. The train is designed to operate at a top speed of 320 km per hour.
  • The route will include 12 stations, including Sabarmati, Ahmedabad, Anand, Vadodara, Bharuch, Surat, Bilimora, and Vapi in Gujarat, along with Boisar, Virar, Thane, and Mumbai in Maharashtra.
  • According to the corridor plan, the journey between Ahmedabad and Mumbai will take approximately 2 hours and 58 minutes.
  • The world class high speed rail corridor will sport facilities like like modern station, ample seating, clear signage, high-quality restrooms, nurseries, and baggage lockers.
  • Exclusive business lounges for first-class travelers, wheelchair-friendly designs, tactile tiles for visually impaired passengers, and dedicated washrooms for differently-abled commuters will enhance accessibility and comfort.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.

 

Published 5 June 2025 at 21:48 IST