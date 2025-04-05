How NDA Roped in JDU For The All-Critical Waqf (Amendment) Bill?

New Delhi: The Janata Dal (United) defended its decision to support the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Parliament, saying its backing came only after the BJP-led central government accepted all five of the party’s proposed changes.

JD(U)'s stance has sparked sharp backlash, especially among Muslim leaders and community groups. For the unversed, five Muslim leaders from the party have resigned in protest, accusing the leadership of siding with a law they believe undermines minority rights.

Addressing a press conference, JD(U) leader Anjum Ara clarified that the party’s support for the Bill was conditional and came only after its key suggestions were incorporated into the legislation.

“We had five conditions, all of which were accepted before we voted in favour,” she said.

The JD(U)’s suggestions included: ensuring the law is not applied retrospectively, maintaining state control over land issues, safeguarding unregistered Waqf properties housing religious institutions, empowering officers above the rank of District Magistrate to resolve disputes, and extending the six-month deadline for digital registration of Waqf properties.

“Our concerns were addressed. That is why we supported the Bill,” Ara added.

Meanwhile, reacting to the resignations, JD(U) national spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan Prasad said, “Nitish Kumar has always stood for the welfare of minorities. The amendments we pushed for will protect Waqf properties and ensure transparency, not harm minority interests.”

Waqf Amendment Bill Clears Parliament Hurdle Amid Heated Debate