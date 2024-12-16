How Nikita Singhania Changed Location Daily To Avoid Arrest In Atul Subhash Suicide | Image: X

Bengaluru Techie Suicide: Prime accused in Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash suicide case, Nikita Singhania his wife changed her location every day to avoid arrest, police said on Monday.

Atul Subhash’s wife Nikita Singhania was arrested from Haryana’s Gurugram and her mother Nisha Singhania and brother Anurag Singhania were nabbed in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

As soon as Nikita Singhania received the news of the arrival of Karnataka Police teams, the trio changed location to avoid arrest and locked their houses and left.

The police had pasted notices on the walls of their residences, asking them to appear before the police within three days.

As the accused made calls only on WhatsApp, it was difficult to track them.However, Nikita Singhania, made one phone call mistakenly to one of her close relatives.

Based on the tower location the police went to Gurugram and found that she was hiding in a PG accommodation.