How Noida Man Was Duped of Rs 6.5 Crore in Search for Soulmate on Dating App

Updated March 29th 2025, 14:18 IST
New Delhi: A businessman from Noida lost Rs 6.5 crore after a woman he met on a dating app allegedly tricked him into investing in an online trading platform.
Daljit Singh, a resident of Sector 36 and owner of a Delhi-based company, filed a complaint with the Cyber Crime Police on Wednesday. He claimed that the woman, identified as Anita Chauhan, convinced him that he could earn significant profits without prior trading experience.
Singh said he connected with Chauhan on a dating app in December 2024. She gradually persuaded him to invest in an online trading website, promising lucrative returns. Initially, his investment of Rs 3.2 lakh yielded a profit of Rs 24,000, which boosted his confidence. However, as he continued investing larger amounts, he eventually lost Rs 6.5 crore.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published March 29th 2025, 14:13 IST