How Noida Man Was Duped of Rs 6.5 Crore in Search for Soulmate on Dating App | Image: X

New Delhi: A businessman from Noida lost Rs 6.5 crore after a woman he met on a dating app allegedly tricked him into investing in an online trading platform.

Daljit Singh, a resident of Sector 36 and owner of a Delhi-based company, filed a complaint with the Cyber Crime Police on Wednesday. He claimed that the woman, identified as Anita Chauhan, convinced him that he could earn significant profits without prior trading experience.