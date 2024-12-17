How 'One Nation, One Election' Will Benefit India? Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lists 15 Points

New Delhi: Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday argued that frequent elections were creating hurdles in nation's progress. He advocated for 'one nation, one election', giving fifteen benefits and suggesting that simultaneous elections would reduce disruptions and improve governance.

A glorious, prosperous and powerful India is being built under the leadership of the prime minister. Soon, India will become the "Vishwa Guru" (world leader) in front of our eyes. There is no doubt about it, and the whole world knows it, he said.

For many years after independence, elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies were held together, but Congress began dissolving state assemblies for its own interests, he added.

Union Minister Chouhan further stated many benefits of How ‘One Nation, One Election’ is an favor of India.

Here are the 15 points

1. Frequent elections affect the country’s progress and development work.

2. If Lok Sabha and state assembly elections are held together, there won’t be repeated election codes of conduct, and development work will continue uninterrupted.

3. Prime Minister's energy and time will be saved.

4. Political parties are in election mode for 5 years and 12 months; this will reduce.

5. Ministers, Chief Ministers, and politicians will be able to focus more on development and public welfare rather than elections.

6. Holding both Lok Sabha and state assembly elections together will provide opportunities to new people.

7. The competition for populist promises due to repeated elections will end.

8. When long-term policies need to be made or major decisions need to be taken, parties are often hesitant due to elections in other states. This fear will be eliminated.

9. In states like Madhya Pradesh , when Lok Sabha and state assembly elections are held separately, election expenses increase. It’s not only the election commission’s costs but also political parties and candidates who spend money. This will reduce.

10. Administrative officers, security forces, doctors, teachers, and other employees who are repeatedly assigned election duties will be relieved, allowing them to maintain continuity in their work.

11. In states where elections aren’t held, workers and leaders from other states go there, and it affects the functioning of those states as well. Even observers from other states go, affecting their work.

12. In remote and Naxal-affected areas, security forces will be relieved from frequent election duties, and the damage to security forces will be minimized.

13. Holding elections together will allow the Election Commission to implement more innovations.

14. Repeated elections have led to voter apathy, and this issue can be resolved.

15. With the proper enforcement of the Code of Conduct, freedom from electoral hostility, and control over anti-social elements, election-related tensions can be reduced.

Today, the Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha by Meghwal after a nearly 90-minute debate, which was followed by a vote. A total of 269 members supported the Bill, while 198 opposed it.