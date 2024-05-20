Advertisement

New Delhi: 17-year old driver who was accused of killing two in a road rage case in Maharashtra's Pune has been granted bail by a juvenile court on certain conditions within 15 hours of the incident. The juvenile was arrested by Pune Police after he allegedly rammed his speeding luxury car - Porsche Taycan - into a motorcycle killing two at around 3.15 am in Kalyani Nagar.

While granting bail to the accused, the court has directed him to study traffic rules and work with the Traffic Police for 15 days. He has been asked to write an essay of about 300 words about the incident involving how road accidents impact the society at large and its solution. While granting him bail, the court asserted that the crime was not serious enough to deny bail to the juvenile. He was granted bail within 15 hours of detention, and is said to have VVIP links.

The court has, however, asked the teen to undergo psychiatric evaluation and seek rehabilitation at a de-addiction centre. He has als been asked to make a presentation on traffic rules and present them before the Juvenile Justice Board. The court asked him to help road accident victims in the future.

What the FIR Said?

A group of friends after a party at a restaurant in Kalyani Nagar was returning home on their motorbikes when a speaking luxury car hit a bike from behind near Kalyani Nagar junction. After knocking down the duo, the car crashed into the roadside pavement railings. In the incident, Anis Awadhiya and Ashwini Costa fell from the their motorcycle and died on the spot.

A case was registered against the car driver at the Yerawada police station under various Indian Penal Code sections, including 279 ('rash driving or riding on a public way), 304A (causing death of any person by doing any rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide), 337 (causing hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or personal safety of others) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), and provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

According to police, the accused is a 17-year-old man, son of a well builder in the city. DCP Vijay Kumar Magar said on Sunday, “The deceased, A biker, pillion were killed when a speeding Porsche car hit them from behind in the Kalyani Nagar area of Pune City last night. The accused has been arrested. FIR has been registered. Further investigation is underway.” A video surfaced on social media wherein a group of people was seen thrashing the driver as he tried to come out of the crashed car.