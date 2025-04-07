How Red Was Monday? India’s Top 4 Billionaires Lose Over $10 billion In Market Meltdown

How much wealth vanished in a day? Ambani to Adani lose $10 billion in Monday market bloodbath | Image: AI Generated

New Delhi: From Ambani to Adani, a brutal Monday market crash erased billions in personal wealth, highlighting just how volatile 2025 is shaping up to be for the world’s richest.

India’s richest individuals were not spared as the stock markets plunged into chaos on Monday. According to Forbes' real-time billionaire tracker, the country’s top four billionaires— Mukesh Ambani , Gautam Adani, Savitri Jindal & family, and Shiv Nadar—collectively lost a whopping $10.3 billion in just a single trading session.

Ambani, Adani Bleed Billions

Leading the losses was Mukesh Ambani, India’s richest man and chairman of Reliance Industries, who saw $3.6 billion wiped off his fortune. His net worth now stands at $87.7 billion.

Close behind, Gautam Adani, head of the Adani Group, witnessed a $3 billion dip, bringing his total net worth down to $57.3 billion.

Meanwhile, Savitri Jindal & family, who control the OP Jindal Group and rank as India’s third-richest, lost $2.2 billion, with their wealth now pegged at $33.9 billion.

Shiv Nadar, founder of HCL Technologies, also took a hit of $1.5 billion, reducing his fortune to $30.9 billion.

Bloodbath on Dalal Street

The selloff was part of a broader market rout, driven by escalating global trade tensions and growing recession fears in the United States. Investor sentiment took a sharp hit, leading to a dramatic plunge in key Indian indices.

The BSE Sensex crashed over 3,900 points, while the NSE Nifty slipped below the 22,000 mark, sparking panic across Dalal Street. Sectoral indices were deep in the red, with Nifty Metal tumbling 8%, Nifty IT dropping 7%, and Auto, Realty, and Oil & Gas sectors falling over 5% each.

The carnage was even more pronounced in the broader markets, where the mid-cap index fell 7.3% and the small-cap index nosedived 10%, wiping out investor wealth across the board.

With such broad-based selling, even India's most iron-clad portfolios felt the tremors.

Buffett Defies the Trend

While Indian billionaires saw red, Warren Buffett emerged as an exception to the global downturn. The Berkshire Hathaway chairman has added $12.7 billion to his fortune this year, pushing his net worth to $155 billion, bucking the 2025 trend of shrinking billionaire wealth.