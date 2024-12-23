How Sunny Leone's Name Uncovered Massive Fraud in Chhattisgarh Govt Rs 1,000 Scheme for Women

In a bizarre twist, Johnny Sins has been listed as Sunny Leone's husband in the beneficiary details. | Image: IANS

New Delhi: In a shocking turn of events, a man allegedly opened a bank account in the name of Bollywood actress Sunny Leone and has been collecting ₹1,000 deposited into it every month.

The Mahatari Vandan Scheme, which aims to empower women by providing monthly financial support of ₹1,000, has been operational for over a year.

Recent evidence has revealed that a fraudster has been transferring the money deposited into the bank account opened in the name of a fake beneficiary to his own account.

The man accused of opening and operating the account has been identified as Virendra Joshi. A case has been registered against him for further investigation. He has been receiving ₹1,000 in his bank account every month from March 2024 until December 2024.

Reports suggest that Sunny Leone's name was registered as a beneficiary under the scheme using the ID of a local Anganwadi worker, Vedmati Joshi.



In a bizarre twist, Johnny Sins has been listed as Sunny Leone's husband in the beneficiary details.

Authorities responsible for verifying the eligibility of beneficiaries under the scheme are also being scrutinized.

The fraud occurred in Talur village in Chhattisgarh 's Bastar region.

District Collector Haris S has instructed the Women and Child Development Department to conduct a thorough investigation and seize the bank account to recover the funds. According to officials, media reports brought this alarming case of fraud to their attention.