How To Use The New EPFO App For UPI Withdrawals From April 2026? A Complete Guide | Image: X

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Labour is reportedly set to launch a mobile application for the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) in April 2026.

This platform will allow over 8 crore subscribers to withdraw eligible provident fund (EPF) amounts directly into bank accounts via UPI.

The ministry plans to split the fund into two categories: a frozen portion to ensure long-term retirement security and a liquid portion accessible for instant withdrawal through the Unified Payments Interface.

EPFO 3.0 Upgrade

This aims to transform the retirement fund body’s service delivery to match the speed and convenience of modern digital banking, making it as quick and convenient as digital banking.

Advertisement

Currently, the member uses either the Universal Account Number (UAN) portal or the UMANG app to access their EPF accounts and avail of their services.

These services will remain available on both platforms, while the new dedicated app will further improve the accessibility and delivery of services for EPFO subscribers.

Advertisement

The subscribers will be able to view the eligible EPF balance available for transfer to their seeded bank accounts in the mobile application.

They will be allowed to use their linked UPI PIN to complete the transaction, ensuring a secure transfer of funds to their bank accounts.

How Will the UPI Withdrawal System Work?

Under this system, the multi-day claim process will be replaced by a seamless digital transfer.

Subscribers will no longer need to file a formal withdrawal application and wait for manual or even "auto-settlement" processing, which currently takes up to three days.

Instead, users can log in to the new app, view their "eligible balance" available for transfer, and authorise a transaction using their linked UPI PIN.

Improving Efficiency

While the "auto-settlement" limit was recently raised to Rs 5 lakh to speed up approvals for illness, education, and housing, the process still requires filing a claim.