How UP Doctor Shaheen Sayeed Was Tasked With Setting Up Jaish's Women Wing | Delhi Red Fort Blast | Image: Republic

New Delhi: Intelligence sources revealed that Dr. Shaheen Shahid, arrested in Faridabad, was a key figure in establishing the women's wing (Jamaat-ul-Mominat) and recruitment network for the Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in India. The wing is commanded in Pakistan by Sadia Azhar, sister of JeM chief Masood Azhar.

Her arrest was part of a multi-state operation by J&K and Faridabad Police that busted a major JeM terror module. The operation led to the seizure of over 360 kg of ammonium nitrate, assault rifles, and pistols from a rented room, as well as weapons found in Dr. Shahid's car. The crackdown began with the arrest of Dr. Adil Ahmad Rather, a doctor from Anantnag, who was allegedly the JeM's key handler in India, coordinating with Pakistan's ISI. The module was reportedly planning three major terror attacks across Delhi-NCR and western India. Recovered communication suggests a link between the JeM module and the Al-Qaeda affiliate Ansar Ghazwa-ul-Hind (AGuH).

A major terror module of the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) was dismantled following a coordinated operation by the Jammu & Kashmir and Faridabad Police. The key arrests include Dr. Shaheen Shahid and Dr. Adil Ahmad Rather, both working in the medical field.

Dr. Shahid, an employee of Al-Falah University, is accused of playing a "pivotal role" in establishing the JeM women's wing, Jamaat-ul-Mominat, in India. Dr. Adil is identified as a key JeM handler in India, liaising with Pakistan's ISI for logistics and recruitment.

The arrests led security forces to a massive cache of weapons and explosives, including over 360 kg of ammonium nitrate and multiple assault rifles and pistols, recovered from a rented room in Faridabad. Additionally, weapons were found in Dr. Shahid's seized car. Officials believe the module was plotting three major attacks across Delhi-NCR and western India. Intercepted chats also suggest a link between the JeM module and the Al-Qaeda affiliate, Ansar Ghazwa-ul-Hind (AGuH).

The ATS investigation into the Delhi blast led to the raid of the Lucknow home belonging to Shaheen (currently occupied by her brother, Dr. Parvez). The ATS also seized official records from Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Medical College (GSVM), where Shaheen was an Assistant Professor.

Shaheen had been terminated in 2021 after going on unauthorized leave in 2013 and failing to respond to notices, sources said.

She was divorced from her husband, Zafar Hayat, in 2015 and has reportedly been untraceable in Lucknow since then.

The Other Three Conspirators

The other three individuals who have been identified as the key conspirators in the blast are Dr. Umar Nabi, Dr. Adil Ahmad Rather, and Dr. Muzammil.

Sources revealed that the suspected bomber, Dr. Umar Nabi, planned the suicide attack soon after learning that a terror module in Faridabad had been busted.

The prime suspect, Dr. Umar Nabi, was a resident of Koil in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, and worked as an Assistant Professor at Al-Falah University, Faridabad. He had completed his MBBS from Government Medical College (GMC), Srinagar, and served as a Senior Resident Doctor at GMC Anantnag before shifting to Delhi.

Intelligence sources say that Dr. Adil acted as a key handler for JeM in India, maintaining contact with Pakistan’s ISI and coordinating local logistics and recruitment. The module was allegedly plotting three major terror attacks across Delhi-NCR and western India using the seized explosives and weapons.

Dr. Muzammil Shakil was another suspect who is an alleged accomplice of suspected bomber Umar Nabi. He was a senior doctor and lecturer at Al-Falah Medical College in Faridabad.

About the Red Fort Blast

Delhi Police's initial investigation suggested that the high-intensity explosion near the Red Fort complex may have been a fidayeen attack, said sources within the Delhi Police on Tuesday.

The car blast claimed the lives of at least nine people, while several others were left injured.

According to early findings, investigators believe the suspect originally intended to carry out an explosion but, upon learning that a Faridabad module had been busted, he reportedly shifted to planning a fidayeen-style operation—apparently to maximize casualties and avoid capture, the sources added.