Advertisement

Kolkata: The plot around the murder mystery of Awami League MP Anwarul Azim Anwar, who went missing since May 13, has thickened after the Bangladeshi interrogating agencies got a new lead on the Akhtaruzzaman, mastermind of the attack. An US citizen and a Bangladeshi by descent, Akhtaruzzaman had ordered the killing of the Bangladeshi MP and was in charge of logistics for the killers as well. After probing one of the three arrested suspects in Bangladesh by the Dhaka Metropolitan police on Wednesday, the authorities there have discovered that Akhtaruzzaman has fled to Nepal earlier this week.

After interrogating Amanullah, who was allegedly hired for the kill, the Bangladeshi authorities have revealed that Akhtaruzzaman had showed his US passport while renting a flat in Kolkata's New Town for Rs 1 lakh. According to the authorities, both Akhtaruzzaman and Amanullah made Rs 5 crore on the murder deal.

Advertisement

Jihad Hawladar, who was nabbed by the West Bengal CID on Thursday, received Rs 2 crore from Amanullah. Hawladar was an illegal immigrant, working as a butcher in Mumbai. Hawladar has revealed that he, along with four other Bangladeshi nationals, smothered and killed Anwar under the instruction of Akhtaruzzaman.

After murdering the Bangladeshi, there were two more persons with Amanullah, who removed the human skin and dismembered the body into pieces, according to police sources. Amanullah had also given money to these two persons as well. Following this, the duo left the New Town flat with the Anwarul's dismembered body filled inside multiple packets packed in a trolley bag. A massive manhunt is underway to nab the two suspects.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a team from the West Bengal CID reached Bangladesh to interrogate the Amanullah and the two other suspects arrested by the Bangladeshi detective branch. The CID officials will be probing whether there was an old enmity or business reasons that served as the main motive behind the murder and also the modus operandi.