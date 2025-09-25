How Wangchuk’s NGO Received Foreign Funding To Study ‘Sovereignty of Nation’, FCRA Suspended

Ladakh: The Union government has cancelled the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) registration of the Students Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh (SECMOL), an organisation (NGO) founded by activist Sonam Wangchuk, revealing the stark truth behind the operations of the NGO. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), in its findings, revealed that SECMOL, Wangchuk's NGO, received foreign funds in the financial year 2021-22 for studies on the ‘sovereignty of the country’, among other topics aligned with foreign donors' objectives.

The sources stated that the cancellation of NGO's license stems from findings that SECMOL received foreign funds for studies on the sovereignty of the country, which is deemed against national interest according to the law. The organisation's move was a clear violation of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010, as per the government.

Centre Cancels Wangchuk NGO's FCRA License After Show Cause Notice

The Centre's action came after a show-cause notice, issued to Wangchuk's NGO on August 20, this year, followed by an email on September 10, asking why its FCRA registration shouldn't be cancelled.

As per reports, SECMOL was granted registration under the FCRA to accept foreign contributions for cultural and educational programmes. However, following the show cause notice issued and subsequent communications, the Home Ministry determined that the organisation violated FCRA provisions. Specifically, SECMOL received Rs 4,93,205 from a foreign donor named ‘framstidjorden’ for an educational programme focusing on issues like migration, climate change, and ‘sovereignty’ of the nation through workshops and training. The MHA asserted that accepting foreign contributions for studying sovereignty is not permissible under the Act and contravenes national interest.

In its response to the show cause notice, SECMOL had stated that the funds were utilised strictly in line with the organisation's objectives and for the specific purposes allocated. They maintained that all activities were educational in nature and thus did not constitute a violation. However, the Union Home Ministry's findings contradicted the stance, establishing that the association admitted to receiving donations for studying sovereignty, which is prohibited.

Further violations were noted during the financial year 2021-22. Sonam Wangchuk deposited Rs. 3.5 lakh into SECMOL's FCRA account, which the organisation claimed was from the sale proceeds of an old bus purchased using FCRA funds. The central government found the explanation untenable, pointing out discrepancies in the reporting of this transaction as a foreign donation from Sonam Wangchuk in violation of sections 17 and 18 of the FCRA. Additionally, local funds amounting to Rs. 54,600 were deposited into the FCRA account in FY 2020-21 by three people, contravening section 17 of the Act.

Sonam Wangchuk has been vocal about demands for Ladakh's inclusion under the Sixth Schedule and for statehood, recently undertaking a hunger strike. The cancellation of SECMOL's FCRA licence comes amidst heightened tensions in Ladakh following violent protests demanding statehood, where at least four people lost their lives and several were injured. Wangchuk alleges that the investigation into FCRA violations is politically motivated, coinciding with his hunger strike for Ladakh's demands.