Pakistan Will Cease To Exist If It Uses Nuclear Bomb: GD Bakshi's Warning To Islamabad

New Delhi: India is planning a massive retaliation and action to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack as PM Modi chairs marathon meetings with top ministers, security advisors and chiefs of armed forces, every day to chalk out a full proof plan to teach perpetrators, executers, handlers and backers of terror a lesson they can never forget.

As the Modi government holds back-to-back meetings, a rattled and tensed Pakistan is appearing very nervous, anticipating a strong response in retaliation to its terror activities.

The panic in Pakistan, as it anticipates a response from India, is clearly visible especially after Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave full operational freedom to all the three armed forces in the country.

As chances of a conflict between India and Pakistan escalate, let's analyse how well India is prepared in case Islamabad deploys its nuclear weapon.

According to Defence Expert Major General (retired) GD Bakshi, Pakistan knows this that if it pushes the nuclear trigger button, it will cease to exist.

"We fought a war in Kargil for three months and fought it when the nuclear deterrence had just been achieved. Three months we fought, not a single nuke was used or even activated. So I'm very certain that the Pakistani military general who live in palatial bungalows are rational state actors, they will not be in such a hurry to press the trigger because should they do so, Pakistan will cease to exist," GD Bakshi said.

“The retired Major General further said that India is 5 times to Pakistan, even if worst come to worst, we can absorb the nuclear strike and destroy Pakistan in the bargain and they know this, therefore, they won't use the nuclear weapon,” he added.

Continuing analysing the current situation between India and Pakistan, Major General (retired) GD Bakshi said that the entire problem today is what? Pakistan says because of nuclear deterrence, India dare not conventionalise the conflict, therefore, they are free to escalate at the terrorist or sub-conventional level as much as it wants. But we have to stop this bluff and nonsense, we have to stop this and show Pakistan that there is adequate space for a conventional conflict. At least a limited conventional conflict between the spectral ends of nuclear deterrence or conventional hybrid warfare.

Pahalgam terror attack claimed lives of 26 innocent tourists