HP: Class 12 Student Hangs Self After Failing in Board Exams
A class 12 student allegedly committed suicide on Tuesday after failing in board exams in Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur district, police said.
Nahan: A class 12 student allegedly committed suicide on Tuesday after failing in board exams in Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur district, police said.
Rohit Chauhan (18) hanged himself from a ceiling fan at his home in Surajpur village in Paonta. He studied in a government school in Puruwala, they said.
Paonta DSP Aditi Singh said preliminary enquiry has revealed that Rohit failed for the second time in class 12 board exams and was under stress.
The student was rushed to Paonta civil hospital where doctors declared him dead, the police said, adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem.
A case in this regard has been registered and investigations are underway, they said.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic staff and is published from a syndicated feed)
