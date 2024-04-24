Huge Fire Erupts at Government School in Delhi, No Casualties Reported

Advertisement

Delhi: A huge fire erupted at a government school in Nihal Vihar in outer Delhi on Wednesday morning at around 10:15 am. Fortunately, officials said no one was injured in the fire.

At least three fire tenders were pressed into service which managed to douse the blaze within half an hour. According to an official of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), a call was received at 10.14 am about the fire at Government Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in Nilothi village.

The fire was in a store room, away from the main building where classes were going on, he said. As a precautionary measure, some classrooms were evacuated when the fire erupted, a police officer said. Some furniture and books kept in the store room were gutted in the fire but no one was injured in the incident, he added.

(with PTI inputs)