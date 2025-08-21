HUGE: First Proof Of Dinosaurs In Jaisalmer Village As Scientists Find Jurassic Era Vertebrae

Jaisalmer: In Jaisalmer's Megha village, a team of researchers stumbled upon a remarkably well-preserved vertebrate fossil dating back to the Jurassic era, around 180 million years ago. The surprising discovery not only sheds new light on Jaisalmer's rich geological history but also opens up fresh avenues for research and tourism. The fossil, which includes wing-like structures, is believed to be a huge achievement for the fields of Palaeontology, Geology, and Jaisalmer.

Senior Hydro-Geologist Dr Narayan Das Inakhiya, who examined the site, expressed enthusiasm over the find, stating, "This is Megha Village... This is a vertebrate fossil... Most importantly, whole parts of the spine can be seen."

Dr Inakhiya noted, "The fossil is a matter of curiosity, a subject for research, and a moment of pride for us." The estimated 18-million-year-old fossil is expected to attract science and history enthusiasts, possibly transforming Jaisalmer into a new tourist destination. "Jaisalmer has always been a significant tourist destination, but it is primarily known for its castles. With this development, Jaisalmer might attract new tourist destinations," Dr Inakhiya added.

The discovery of the fossil is proof of Jaisalmer's geological importance, with the region having previously yielded dinosaur footprints and bones. Dr Inakhiya asserted that the fossil is proof that Jaisalmer's geological relics have been very rich and have been a subject of study. Villagers have collected numerous other fossils in the area, which are expected to provide valuable insights into the region's prehistoric past.

Expert Analysis And Verification

While experts are excited about the discovery, they caution against drawing conclusions without thorough scientific analysis. Professor Shyam Sunder Meena noted that the remains were found on the surface, rather than deep underground, and suggested that they might not be as ancient as believed. "Only carbon dating and other methods of scientific analysis can determine their true age," he added.