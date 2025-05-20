Huge News For Those Waiting For India’s First Bullet Train, Critical 300-km Via Duct Completed | WATCH

The use of FSLM has accelerated construction, making it up to 10 times faster than traditional segmental methods. | Image: X

New Delhi: The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor has achieved a landmark construction milestone with the completion of 300 kilometers of viaducts out of the total 508 kilometers. This was marked by the launch of a 40-meter full-span box girder near Surat, Gujarat.

Of the completed 300 km:

257.4 km was constructed using the Full Span Launching Method (FSLM)

37.8 km via the Span-by-Span (SBS) Method

0.9 km comprises steel bridges (10 spans ranging from 60 to 130 meters)

1.2 km includes PSC bridges (20 spans from 40 to 80 meters)

2.7 km is within the station infrastructure

FSLM alone used 6,455 spans, while SBS used 925 spans, each measuring 40 meters.

The use of FSLM has accelerated construction, making it up to 10 times faster than traditional segmental methods. Each full-span box girder weighs a staggering 970 metric tons.

A key highlight is the use of indigenously designed and manufactured machinery such as straddle carriers, launching gantries, bridge gantries, and girder transporters demonstrating India's growing self-reliance in infrastructure and aligning with the "Make in India" initiative, with technical support from Japan.

To facilitate smooth operations:

27 casting yards were set up across the corridor

Steel bridges are being fabricated in seven workshops across India Gujarat (3), Uttar Pradesh (1), Tamil Nadu (1), Maharashtra (1), and West Bengal (1)

Over 3 lakh noise barriers have been installed to reduce operational noise

Alongside viaduct construction, significant strides have been made:

383 km of pier work completed

401 km of foundation work finished

326 km of girder casting achieved

157 track km of RC track bed construction underway in Gujarat

World-Class Bullet Train Stations and Depots

The bullet train stations are nearing completion, featuring:

Integration with road and rail transport systems

Modern amenities for passenger comfort