Huge News For Those Waiting For India’s First Bullet Train, Critical 300-km Via Duct Completed | WATCH

Updated May 20th 2025, 16:40 IST
New Delhi: The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor has achieved a landmark construction milestone with the completion of 300 kilometers of viaducts out of the total 508 kilometers. This was marked by the launch of a 40-meter full-span box girder near Surat, Gujarat.
257.4 km was constructed using the Full Span Launching Method (FSLM)
37.8 km via the Span-by-Span (SBS) Method
0.9 km comprises steel bridges (10 spans ranging from 60 to 130 meters)
1.2 km includes PSC bridges (20 spans from 40 to 80 meters)
2.7 km is within the station infrastructure
FSLM alone used 6,455 spans, while SBS used 925 spans, each measuring 40 meters.
The use of FSLM has accelerated construction, making it up to 10 times faster than traditional segmental methods. Each full-span box girder weighs a staggering 970 metric tons.
A key highlight is the use of indigenously designed and manufactured machinery such as straddle carriers, launching gantries, bridge gantries, and girder transporters demonstrating India's growing self-reliance in infrastructure and aligning with the "Make in India" initiative, with technical support from Japan.
27 casting yards were set up across the corridor
Steel bridges are being fabricated in seven workshops across India Gujarat (3), Uttar Pradesh (1), Tamil Nadu (1), Maharashtra (1), and West Bengal (1)
Over 3 lakh noise barriers have been installed to reduce operational noise
383 km of pier work completed
401 km of foundation work finished
326 km of girder casting achieved
157 track km of RC track bed construction underway in Gujarat
The bullet train stations are nearing completion, featuring:
Integration with road and rail transport systems
Modern amenities for passenger comfort
Rolling stock depots under development in Maharashtra and Gujarat, equipped with cutting-edge infrastructure
Published May 20th 2025, 16:40 IST