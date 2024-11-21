sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ AR Rahman | Arvind Kejriwal | Air Pollution | Ukraine-Russia Conflict | India-Canada Row | Donald Trump |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Huge Protest After Assistant Attacks Lawyer With Sickle Outside Tamil Nadu Court

Published 15:08 IST, November 21st 2024

Huge Protest After Assistant Attacks Lawyer With Sickle Outside Tamil Nadu Court

Kannan was rushed to a private hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Huge Protest After Assistant Attacks Lawyer With Sickle Outside Tamil Nadu Court
Huge Protest After Assistant Attacks Lawyer With Sickle Outside Tamil Nadu Court | Image: X
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

15:05 IST, November 21st 2024