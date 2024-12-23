Allu Arjun's Home Attacked Over Pushpa 2 Stampede Death, 6 People Booked | Top Points

Hyderabad: Hyderabad witnessed high drama on Sunday after six members of the Osmania University Joint Action Committee (OU-JAC) allegedly vandalised actor Allu Arjun 's residence in Jubilee Hills. The incident comes amidst the ongoing row over the Sandhya Theatre tragedy, which has sparked heated exchanges between the Telangana government and the actor.

Protest Turns Violent Outside Allu Arjun’s Home

The incident occurred around 4:45 pm when protestors gathered outside the popular actor’s home, holding placards and chanting slogans. The situation escalated when one of the protestors climbed the compound wall and began throwing tomatoes into the premises. Others reportedly manhandled the security staff and caused damage to the property, including breaking flower pots and damaging plants along the ramp.

Visuals from the scene showed shattered glass, broken pots, and signs of vandalism. Residents nearby reported chaos as the protest turned aggressive.

Police Detain Six Protestors

The Jubilee Hills Police acted swiftly, detaining six individuals identified as OU-JAC members. "The protestors started sloganeering and throwing tomatoes. When security staff objected, they manhandled them and caused damage to the property. We have detained six individuals for questioning," a police official said.

Despite the incident, Allu Arjun and his family have not lodged a formal complaint.

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Blames Actor

The protest is linked to the tragic events at Sandhya Theatre, where a stampede broke out during the premiere of Allu Arjun’s film. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy accused the actor of ignoring police warnings and conducting a roadshow at RTC X Road, which led to overcrowding and chaos.

In a statement in the Assembly, the Chief Minister said, "The actor refused to leave despite requests from the police. Even when leaving, he climbed onto his car roof and waved to fans, triggering more chaos."

Allu Arjun’s Clarification

Responding to the allegations, Allu Arjun expressed his condolences for the tragedy but refuted claims of misconduct. "I deeply apologise for the incident but want to clarify that I had no direct involvement. This incident is devastating for me," the actor stated.

He also addressed misinformation surrounding the tragedy, calling it an attempt at "character assassination." "I haven’t even watched my film in the theatre despite working on it for three years," he added.

Actor Urges Fans to Maintain Decorum