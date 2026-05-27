Twisha Sharma Death Case: Madhya Pradesh High Court Cancels Former Judge Giribala Singh’s Anticipatory Bail

Madhya Pradesh: In a major Republic Media Network impact, the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Wednesday quashed the anticipatory bail granted to former judge Giribala Singh in connection with the alleged dowry death case of actor-model Twisha Sharma. The order was passed by the Jabalpur bench amid the ongoing probe into the high-profile case, which has triggered allegations of bias, procedural lapses and demands for a fair investigation.

Giribala Singh had approached a Bhopal sessions court seeking pre-arrest bail just two days after Twisha was found dead at her matrimonial home on May 12.

High Court Pulls Up Lower Court

In its 17-page order, vacation judge Devnarayan Mishra observed that the trial court failed to properly consider several material facts, including WhatsApp chats and statements made by Twisha’s family members.

“From the WhatsApp chats also, it cannot be said that the allegations are only against Samarth Singh," the High Court said.

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The court also stated that the lower court failed to consider some critical factors when giving Giribala Singh anticipatory relief. The High Court overturned the May 15 ruling issued by the 10th Additional Sessions Judge in Bhopal, saying the claims against Giribala Singh warranted further investigation under Sections 80(2), 85, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), as well as Sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act.

Twisha Sharma's father, Navnidhi Sharma, and the Madhya Pradesh government had petitioned the High Court to cancel the anticipatory bail granted by the Bhopal court.

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Court Notes Pregnancy Termination Allegations

The High Court also observed that it was a known fact that Twisha had terminated her pregnancy. According to accusations made by Twisha's family members, Giribala Singh and her son Samarth Singh allegedly assaulted Twisha and urged her to end the pregnancy. The court also took note of the postmortem results in the case.

While the postmortem report revealed that the cause of death was antemortem hanging by rope, it also noted six other injuries on Twisha Sharma's body. According to the order, four injuries were discovered on her left arm, one on a finger, and another on her head. All of the injuries were classified as antemortem.

The High Court noted that a second questioning report indicated that the injuries were not sustained when extracting the body from the ligature or while being transported to the hospital, creating more questions about the investigation.

CBI Takes Over Probe, Samarth Singh Sent To Custody

Meanwhile, a Bhopal court on Wednesday remanded Samarth Singh to the Central Bureau of Investigation. Later, CBI agents, accompanied by Samarth Singh, visited Giribala Singh's home in the Katara Hills area as part of the ongoing inquiry. The CBI formally took over the investigation on Monday and re-registered the FIR filed by the Madhya Pradesh Police, which named both Samarth Singh and Giribala Singh as defendants.

Family Calls It A Moment Of Justice

Following the Madhya Pradesh High Court’s decision to quash former judge Giribala Singh’s anticipatory bail, members of Twisha Sharma’s family joined Republic Media Network and reacted emotionally to the development, calling it a major step towards justice.

Twisha’s brother, Major Harshit Sharma, said the family was finally beginning to see results because of the continuous efforts made by the channel and those supporting the case. “Finally they are seeing it because of the efforts of your channel, family members…’,” he said. He further alleged that Giribala Singh had violated the conditions attached to her bail and added, “‘She had already violated all the terms of bail that was granted to her’.” Reacting to the High Court order, he also said, “‘We are celebrating’.”

Twisha’s father, Navnidhi Sharma, became emotional while speaking about the verdict and said, “‘Now, I can actually weep from my heart’.” Calling the order a positive development, he added, “‘It is a positive sign, people’s believe will increase in judiciary’.” Remembering his daughter, he also said, “‘Twisha means first ray of sun and first ray of sun will remove all the darkness…’.”