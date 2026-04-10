Hulikal Ghat Landslide: Three Dead, Three Seriously Injured During Road Work in Karnataka's Shivamogga
In Shivamogga, Karnataka, a landslide at a road construction site in Hulikal Ghat resulted in the deaths of three workers and serious injuries to three others. The incident occurred while they constructed a concrete retaining wall near a sharp bend by the Chandikamba Temple.
- India News
- 2 min read
Shivamogga: At least three workers were killed and three others seriously injured after a landslide struck a road construction site at Hulikal Ghat in Karnataka’s Shivamogga district on Thursday.
The incident occurred at a sharp hairpin bend near the Chandikamba Temple in Hosanagara taluk, where road widening work was underway. According to officials, the victims were engaged in constructing a concrete retaining wall when a large portion of weakened soil suddenly collapsed, burying workers under debris.
The deceased have been identified as Raghu from Chakkara village near Shivamogga, Raju from Nelagalu in Haveri district, and Shabbeer. Three other workers sustained serious injuries and were rushed to Mastikatte Hospital for treatment.
Authorities said a total of seven workers were present at the site when the landslide occurred. While three died on the spot, rescue teams managed to pull out the injured from the rubble. Concerns remain that more individuals could be trapped beneath the debris.
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Preliminary reports suggest that the stretch had been structurally weakened due to heavy monsoon damage in previous seasons, making it vulnerable during ongoing construction activity. The Hulikal Ghat section is a key route connecting central Karnataka to the coastal region.
Police and fire department personnel launched rescue operations immediately after the incident. The case has been registered under the jurisdiction of the Nagar Police Station, and further investigation is underway.
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