Human Interventions Threaten Water Resources, Environment: Experts Warn At Water Conclave

New Delhi: Amidst climate change worries, the degradation of environment and water resources due to human interventions, has raised alarming concerns among environmentalists and policymakers across the world. Experts believe that over-extraction of groundwater, pollution from industrial and agricultural activities, and deforestation have all contributed to the draining of natural resources. Unsustainable water use in agriculture, coupled with climate change, has worsened water scarcity, especially in regions already facing droughts. In urban areas, rapid development and inadequate waste management systems have led to the contamination of rivers and lakes, leading to a compromise in the quality of water.

Experts warn that these interventions threaten biodiversity, public health, and food security, which makes it essential for governments, industries, and communities to adopt sustainable practices, promote water conservation, and integrate environmental protection policies.

In order to raise these concerns globally and recognise, the efforts being done by a few people and groups to minimise these concerns, the India Water Foundation, in support of the Ministry of Power, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UN ESCAP) have organised the Water Transversality Global Awards and Conclave in New Delhi.

The conclave served as a crucial platform to raise awareness about the need for urgent action to address environmental degradation and the draining of water resources.

At the conclave, the organisers brought together experts, policymakers, and leaders to address the critical issues of water sustainability and environmental degradation. The event focused on the pressing need for collaborative action to combat the degradation of water resources caused by human interventions.

Harsh Malhotra, Minister of State for the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and Ministry of Highways and Transport inaugurated the conclave, while Minister of State for the Ministry of Jalshakti, Raj Bhushan Chaudhary marked his presence at the awards ceremony. Along with the Union ministers, the event also marked the presence of Shombi Sharp, UN Resident Coordinator in India, Amit Ghosh, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, and Mikiko Tanaka, Director of the SSWA office of UN ESCAP.

During the conclave, concerns about the alarming impact of human activities on water resources and the environment were widely discussed. An urgent need for sustainable water management practices and policies that integrate environmental conservation and equitable access to resources was the focus of the discussion.

Over 60 Water Transversality Global awards, marking efforts in water use efficiency in the industrial sector, climate resilient agriculture practices, rainwater harvesting and groundwater management, water reuse and treatment were given away to organisations, districts, states, individuals, youth, schools along others. The Leadership awards in the water, energy, and environment sectors were given to organisations like WAPCOS, DFCCIL, GAIL India and others.