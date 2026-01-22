'Human Skeleton' Found During Security Check At Delhi Airport, Terminal 3 On High Alert | Image: ANI

New Delhi: Panic briefly erupted at Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi today, after the security team reported the recovery of what appeared to be a "human skeleton."

The incident triggered an immediate check by airport security and the Delhi Police.

Police officials said the preliminary examination revealed the skeleton to be a demo skeleton commonly used by medical students for academic purposes.

The item was found inside the luggage of a medical student, confirming that it was not linked to any criminal activity.

However, to rule out any doubt, Delhi Police have sent the skeleton for forensic examination.

