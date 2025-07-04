Humbled To Be First Prime Minister of India to Address Parliament of Trinidad and Tobago: PM Modi

Port of Spain: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said he is humbled to be the first Prime Minister of India to address the Parliament of Trinidad and Tobago adding both the countries rose from the shadow of colonial rule to write their our own stories with courage.

"...I am humbled to be the first prime minister of India to be able to speak in this iconic Red House... the people of this great nation have chosen two remarkable women leaders - the President and the Prime Minister. They proudly called themselves daughters of the Indian diaspora. They take pride in their Indian heritage... Both of our nations rose from the shadows of colonial rule to write our own stories with courage, as our ink and democracy as pen…,” the Prime Minister said.

"For us, Indians, democracy is not just a political model but a way of life. We have a rich heritage spanning thousands of years. Many of the parliamentarians here have their ancestors from Bihar, which was a home to Mahajanpads - ancient republics…,” PM Modi said.

"I must say, Indians are among the most passionate fans of the West Indies cricket team. We cheer for them with all our heart, except when they are playing against India,” he said.

“...180 years ago, the first Indians arrived on this land after a long and hard journey, oceans away. The Indian beats blended beautifully with the Caribbean rhythm... From politics to poetry, cricket to commerce - they contribute to every field...,” the Prime Minister said.

"I'm delighted to see so many women members in this house. Respect for women is deeply rooted in Indian culture. One of our important holy texts, the Skanda Purana, says that one daughter brings as much happiness as ten sons. We are strengthening the hands of women to build our modern India. From space to sports, startups to science, education to enterprise, aviation to armed forces - they are leading India to a new future in various domains," PM Modi added.

Addressing the Trinidad and Tobago Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that as the fastest growing major economy, India understands its responsibility towards others.