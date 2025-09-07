'Hurtful': FM Sitharaman's Biggest Retort On Lutnick's 'India Will Say Sorry' Remark

New Delhi: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick's recent remarks, suggesting that India would apologise to the US with a “sorry” and make a deal with President Donald Trump, have drawn ire from the netizens. However, the Indian government has chosen to maintain its calm demeanour, focusing instead on ongoing trade negotiations with the United States. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressed these comments during an interaction with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, shedding light on India's stance, asserting that the comments were hurtful.

Expressing her thoughts on Lutnick's comments, Union Minister Sitharaman stated that the common people of India feel insulted by such remarks. She stressed on the progress made in the India-US relationship over the past two decades, outlining the importance of diplomatic engagement. When asked by Arnab Goswami, the Finance Minister said, "I think the External Affairs Ministry (MEA) has spoken quite well on this topic. We will be engaging with the US for the trade negotiations. But, beyond that, I don't want to comment on the comments given by various members of the US administrations."

Union Minister Sitharaman further asserted, “Well, the common people of India feel very insulted. We have actually worked to build a good relationship with the United States. They have also done it. I am not saying that they haven't done that. Over the past two decades, it's been a relationship where we built from one strength to another, and that cannot be forgotten. So, people of India feel hurtful when such comments come out in public.”

India-US Trade Negotiations Continue

Despite the tensions, India remains committed to trade negotiations with the US. Sitharaman reiterated that India will continue to engage with the US for trade negotiations.

The US has been critical of India's tariff rates, labelling it a "tariff king." However, Sitharaman has firmly denied this claim, stating that India has reduced import duties and is now aligned with global trade standards. She emphasised that the average effective tariff rate is far lower than perceived, and India is committed to promoting manufacturing and boosting exports.