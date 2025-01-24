Husband Bites Wife's Lips in Heated Argument in Mathura, Woman Gets 16 Stitches

Mathura (UP): An argument between a wife and her husband took a gory turn in a village in UP's Mathura on Friday, with the husband allegedly biting his wife's lips, following which she started to bleed profusely, and had to undergo 16 stitches at the district hospital.

Woman Files Harassment Complaint Against Husband and In-Laws

Unable to narrate her ordeal verbally, a woman wrote down the entire incident and filed a complaint against her husband, brother-in-law, and mother-in-law, accusing them of harassment.

Mohit Tomar, SHO of Magorra, stated that the woman, a resident of Nagla Bhuchan, alleged that on Friday evening, her husband Vishnu returned home and started arguing with her without any reason. When she tried to calm him down, he reportedly became violent and began beating her.

She further claimed that during the altercation, her husband bit her lips, causing severe bleeding. When her sister, who was present at the time, tried to intervene, she was also assaulted.

The woman told police that when she approached her mother-in-law and brother-in-law about the incident, they allegedly abused and beat her as well.

Her father, upon learning of the incident, took her to the police station to file a complaint. Police reported that the woman received 16 stitches on her lips as a result of the injury.